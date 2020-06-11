WATCH NOW: City to repair swimming pool and golf course pond

ELKO – Amid a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Elko City Council has agreed to seek bids for repairing two recreational facilities in 2020.
The Elko Swimming Pool's roof needs to be replaced, and the irrigation pond at Ruby View Golf Course has been leaking more than 100,000 gallons of water a day.
“Earlier on this year we noticed some moisture and stuff dripping through the roof” at the swimming pool, said James Wiley, director of parks and recreation. “First of all, it’s a very humid environment here and that takes its toll on the structure.”
Wiley said the plan is to tear off the shingles and wood decking, demolishing the ceiling to the rafters. The interior, suspended ceiling will also be removed. Venting will be installed to help with future moisture buildup.
“We were making plans to go forward with the feasibility study for a new facility,” Wiley said. “We were starting to make initial plans within the next five years to see what that would look like, and then coronavirus hit.”
Revenues and budgets are in question right now, Wiley noted.
“Hopefully, we can get another 10 years out of this (building) to buy us a little more time so that we can still plan for that new facility,” he said.
Currently, the Elko Swimming Pool is only open for lap swimming and swim-team practice.
“We are hoping to start the roof and ceiling demo around the middle of August,” Wiley said. “That’s a 60-day time frame. The other part of this project that will come later is that we are going to have to re-plaster the indoor pool, so I want to put that on the tail end of the roofing project so that altogether it’s an 80-90 day closure to get it all done and then we would not close down in the winter.”
Wiley said, “To do the roof and the ceiling demo, that estimate comes to about $386,000. The re-plastering is anywhere from $100,000 to $120,000.”
Council members approved the request to advertise for bids on the project at Tuesday’s meeting.
At the same meeting Mayor Reece Keener and council members also discussed the need to solicit bids to replace the lining in the irrigation pond at Ruby View Golf Course.
According to city officials, “during the fall of 2019, golf course staff observed Pond No. 1 was leaking water. It was determined by water department staff, the pond was leaking at a rate of 107,000 gallons per day.”
“We are just asking to solicit bids for the pond lining project at the golf course,” said Dale Johnson, City of Elko engineering utilities director.
Johnson did not provide an estimate for this project, which is scheduled for September.
“It’s my understanding that it wasn’t an option because it could not be approved by NDEP (Nevada Division of Environmental Protection) to simply repair what we’ve got, correct?” asked Keener.
“They would not allow that,” Johnson confirmed.
Council agreed to approve the bid search.
--
Downtown Elko emerges from coronavirus lockdown:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.