WATCH NOW: City to repair swimming pool and golf course pond

Currently, the Elko Swimming Pool is only open for lap swimming and swim-team practice.

“We are hoping to start the roof and ceiling demo around the middle of August,” Wiley said. “That’s a 60-day time frame. The other part of this project that will come later is that we are going to have to re-plaster the indoor pool, so I want to put that on the tail end of the roofing project so that altogether it’s an 80-90 day closure to get it all done and then we would not close down in the winter.”

Wiley said, “To do the roof and the ceiling demo, that estimate comes to about $386,000. The re-plastering is anywhere from $100,000 to $120,000.”

Council members approved the request to advertise for bids on the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

At the same meeting Mayor Reece Keener and council members also discussed the need to solicit bids to replace the lining in the irrigation pond at Ruby View Golf Course.

According to city officials, “during the fall of 2019, golf course staff observed Pond No. 1 was leaking water. It was determined by water department staff, the pond was leaking at a rate of 107,000 gallons per day.”