WATCH NOW: County and school officials sworn-in by Judge Mason Simons

ELKO — Elko County officials gathered Monday morning for the official swearing-in ceremony of both newly elected and returning officials, the first step in getting down to business in the new year.
Department 3 District Judge Mason Simons performed the ceremony held in the Nannini Administration building.
The first to be formally sworn in was Clover Valley Rancher Wilde Brough, who was elected to succeed Demar Dahl in the District 1 Commission seat. Brough defeated Democratic challenger and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Gutierrez. Brough received 16,552 votes to Gutierrez’s 4,682. District 1 includes Clover Valley, Jackpot, Jarbidge, Montello, Mountain City, Owyhee, Ruby Valley, Wells and West Wendover.
District 3 representative Jon Karr and District 5 representative Rex Steninger, who both ran unopposed in the General Election, were also sworn-in for their new terms Monday morning. Steninger defeated challenger Gary “Radar” Evertsen of South Fork in the primary.
Those who won a spot on the Elko County School Board were next to be sworn in. Robert Leonhardt defeated incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson with 10,056 votes to Dickenson’s 8,983 for the District 2 seat. Incumbent Teresa Dastrup representing District 4 defeated challenger Greg Broby with 9,871 votes to Broby’s 8,861. District 5 Trustee Jim Cooney,who ran unopposed in November, was also sworn in.
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board member Matt McCarthy, who also ran for reelection unopposed, was the last to be sworn in by Simons during the brief ceremony.
The Elko County Commission then met to determine the organization of boards and commission assignments, as well as confirming other county-level appointments.
Karr will serve as the Elko County Commission Chair for 2021, while Eklund will serve as vice-chair for the year. Eklund and Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi will continue to serve as Highway Board chairman and clerk, while Karr retained his role as a member of the Recreation Board and will serve as chairman of the Liquor Board, a position typically held by the County Commission Chairman. Andreozzi will also continue in his roles as a member of the Hospital Board, Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board, and the Museum Board.