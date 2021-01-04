WATCH NOW: County and school officials sworn-in by Judge Mason Simons

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board member Matt McCarthy, who also ran for reelection unopposed, was the last to be sworn in by Simons during the brief ceremony.

Karr will serve as the Elko County Commission Chair for 2021, while Eklund will serve as vice-chair for the year. Eklund and Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi will continue to serve as Highway Board chairman and clerk, while Karr retained his role as a member of the Recreation Board and will serve as chairman of the Liquor Board, a position typically held by the County Commission Chairman. Andreozzi will also continue in his roles as a member of the Hospital Board, Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board, and the Museum Board.