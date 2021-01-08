WATCH NOW: EHS musicians receive $625 from pizza fundraiser

ELKO – Elko High School musicians received a boost of support from pizza lovers as some students took their first steps to reenter the classroom.
Pizza Barn donated 20% of its pizza and sandwich orders to the Strings Orchestra, totaling $625, which set a new record, said owner Lane Diedrichsen.
“This year is the best one that we’ve done,” Diedrichsen said. “We’ve not had a menu change since 2014, so no one can say it’s easier to get bigger revenue because we raised our prices, because we really haven’t.”
Diedrichsen and strings director Rod Royce began the fundraiser in 2013. After three years, Royce switched to other events such as the Spaghetti Serenade, allowing his students to perform before an audience and gain some experience.
With restrictions on large gatherings and public events, the pizza fundraiser was ready for a comeback.
“This was a great time to come back and revisit the Pizza Barn,” Diedrichsen said. “I’ve always been a pretty strong supporter of the school district, whether it be athletics, the science program, music program and all types of extracurricular activities. I’m very happy to have done this for Rod.”
Royce thanked Diedrichsen for the fundraiser and the community, Elko High School, Adobe Middle School, and Flag View Intermediate in their support of the strings program.
The spaghetti feed and performance by the Nerds of Paradise at the Northeastern Nevada Museum on March 14 was the last performance and fundraiser for the strings orchestra, bringing in $637. It was right before schools were closed on March 16 by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Diedrichsen, whose father was on his local school board, considered a career as a high school teacher before getting involved in the family pizza business. He said he enjoys giving back to the community through schools.
The funds will pay for instrument supplies, sheet music, books and software, Royce said, which is a bright spot in an otherwise different year due to the switch to distance learning at the start of the school year.
The program took a hit with the loss of students, including the fifth and sixth-grade band and “kids who I thought would never leave because of immunity and COVID,” Royce said.
“This year, I have 18 at the high school and about 25 at Adobe Middle School,” he noted.
Royce submitted a two-page plan to bring students back to the band room for a strings rehearsal a month before hybrid instruction began on Jan. 4.
“On-campus playing and practicing are what they need,” he said.
His plan kept students safe at school. It included maintaining a six-foot distance between students, a cleaned and sanitized classroom, face coverings, temperature checks and hand sanitizer.”
“All that stuff so they could feel they could come in and leave safely,” he said.
Students who were interested in rehearsing in-person at the high school signed a waiver to participate. Royce divided his class into two small groups to meet in the band room on different days. The first day had two students, and the second group had six.
“Kids on campus would be a great start to something normal for next semester,” Royce said. “Looking at next year and recruiting is going to be tricky. We’d love to do something for the sixth-graders, but at this point, we can’t promise anything because it’s so questionable.
It was the first time his students had been back in school in about nine months. “They were very quiet at the beginning of class, and by the end of class they were opening up and talking,” Royce recalled.
Royce said he was looking forward to Jan. 4 and having a regular schedule of students on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays. He said he observed his students’ behavior change during those rehearsals in early December.
“I don’t think they thought it was going to last this long. You can tell they’re used to a majority of things being canceled, being at home and not being in the company of friends,” Royce said.
“I think they were happy to be back on campus.”