WATCH NOW: EHS musicians receive $625 from pizza fundraiser

“All that stuff so they could feel they could come in and leave safely,” he said.

Students who were interested in rehearsing in-person at the high school signed a waiver to participate. Royce divided his class into two small groups to meet in the band room on different days. The first day had two students, and the second group had six.

“Kids on campus would be a great start to something normal for next semester,” Royce said. “Looking at next year and recruiting is going to be tricky. We’d love to do something for the sixth-graders, but at this point, we can’t promise anything because it’s so questionable.

It was the first time his students had been back in school in about nine months. “They were very quiet at the beginning of class, and by the end of class they were opening up and talking,” Royce recalled.

Royce said he was looking forward to Jan. 4 and having a regular schedule of students on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays. He said he observed his students’ behavior change during those rehearsals in early December.

“I don’t think they thought it was going to last this long. You can tell they’re used to a majority of things being canceled, being at home and not being in the company of friends,” Royce said.

“I think they were happy to be back on campus.”

