WATCH NOW: Elko County school board plans appeal to Sisolak

Adding that he did not endorse Sisolak's virus policies, Zeiszler said he was "incensed at the sentiment" of Sisolak and State Superintendent Jhone Ebert "that educators and our institutions of learning are merely a daycare or a childcare service."

Instead, the message that should be sent to the governor must "[outline] the crucial role of parent empowerment and engagement. Students' low grades and emotional well-being have been exacerbated by the neglect of some in our community to hold their children accountable for their grades. We've created an environment of victim mentality amongst our students," Zeiszler continued.

Gerber clarified that the original draft did not include the "Board of Trustees" within his copy and the letter was not "a done deal in any aspect. It was a discussion point. I do not believe anywhere in this letter we are trying to put anybody in harms' way. If anything, we're trying within reason not to break the law …. We're not talking sole 100% [return]."

But Gerber said he also hoped to present a united board to the governor and stated he was open to revising the letter by "finding a happy medium."

"I believe it would be better, and it would bring more weight to the community and the letter if all seven could sign," Gerber said. "If it's changing a few things, let's change a few things."