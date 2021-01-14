WATCH NOW: Elko County school board plans appeal to Sisolak

ELKO – A letter from the school board asking the governor to resume high school athletics and in-person classroom time is in the editing stage.
The draft, addressed to Gov. Steve Sisolak, requests him to "revisit the current directives restricting student access to full-time in-person education, athletic competition and activities."
Board members unanimously agreed to hold a workshop on Jan. 19 to revise the letter and vote on it a week later.
Initiated by Luc Gerber with assistance from Teresa Dastrup, the letter describes how students have been affected by the distance and hybrid learning models enacted due to the pandemic.
"In an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19, our students are suffering academically, physically, socially and emotionally," the letter states. "We implore you to recognize the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of Nevada's students."
Gerber explained the letter is a plea to the governor to give the district more flexibility in making decisions.
"We do have to give something back to the children at some point, a little bit of positive reinforcement, and kids thrive for this," Gerber said.
The letter requests Sisolak to "relax or eliminate restrictions on athletics and activities, allowing for regular competitions and tournaments." Recently, the NIAA stated Sisolak would not revise Emergency Directive 034 that prohibited basketball and wrestling from taking place as they fall under the full/close-contact sport category.
The other request asked the governor to reduce social distancing in high schools from six feet to three feet or less "thus allowing more students to attend in-person instruction more frequently."
Gerber said the suggestion would add a few more students to each classroom at Elko and Spring Creek high schools, which trustee Brian Zeiszler said was reasonable and should be included in the letter.
But Zeiszler explained several issues he had with the letter, calling it "sensational" and stating he did not support it as drafted.
"I do not support a document that only addresses the well-being of our students and not the altruistic employees of Elko County School District," he said.
Zeiszler said he hoped that only board members who approved of the letter in the vote would have their names attached to it and not the collective board, "unless we do some editing."
He said the "sentiment of the letter" outlined a rush to the classroom amid rising virus case numbers.
"We have a chance to weather this storm in a responsible manner, rather than exacerbating the past two-month rise in cases. We are finally starting to see a decline, and now we want to throw everybody back into the classroom. The sentiment of the letter anyways outlined that," Zeiszler said.
Adding that he did not endorse Sisolak's virus policies, Zeiszler said he was "incensed at the sentiment" of Sisolak and State Superintendent Jhone Ebert "that educators and our institutions of learning are merely a daycare or a childcare service."
Instead, the message that should be sent to the governor must "[outline] the crucial role of parent empowerment and engagement. Students' low grades and emotional well-being have been exacerbated by the neglect of some in our community to hold their children accountable for their grades. We've created an environment of victim mentality amongst our students," Zeiszler continued.
Gerber clarified that the original draft did not include the "Board of Trustees" within his copy and the letter was not "a done deal in any aspect. It was a discussion point. I do not believe anywhere in this letter we are trying to put anybody in harms' way. If anything, we're trying within reason not to break the law …. We're not talking sole 100% [return]."
But Gerber said he also hoped to present a united board to the governor and stated he was open to revising the letter by "finding a happy medium."
"I believe it would be better, and it would bring more weight to the community and the letter if all seven could sign," Gerber said. "If it's changing a few things, let's change a few things."
In draft form, the letter "could be edited, changed, updated, anything we'd like to do" during the board meeting, Dastrup said, adding she believed it was necessary to send it as soon as possible.
Early on in discussing the agenda item, trustees Candace Wines and Jim Cooney voiced their support of the letter, adding further recommendations for buses and hot lunch programs with data to support the requests.
Wines said she believed the letter intends to ask for an exception for Elko County. "To relax the restrictions some so we can get our high school kids back into at least a two-day a week hybrid model. And the only way for us to get that accomplished right now is if the governor does relax those parameters because they are different for high schools versus elementary schools."
Gerber, Wines and Zeiszler acknowledged that Sisolak might ignore the school district's recommendation.
"That's reality," Gerber said. "But if we don't try …"
"...We don't get there," Cooney finished.