ELKO – On Nov. 9, Elko County schools will start transitioning back into the classroom by the end of January, a decision that came after hours of discussion and debate on how rollout plans tailored to each school site.

Elementary, middle school and high school principals throughout the Elko County School District presented their plans and assessments on returning to in-person or hybrid instruction to the board of trustees in another marathon meeting Tuesday that lasted almost six hours.

At the end of more than two hours of discussion and two failed amendments, trustees voted 5-1 to accept the schools’ plans for reentry into the classroom starting in three weeks. It allows individual school sites that are ready to transition out of virtual learning and toward in-person or hybrid plans before the start of the third quarter on Jan. 25.

Trustees Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, board president Teresa Dastrup, Jim Cooney, Ira Wines and Brian Zeiszler voted in favor of the motion, with Candace Wines voting against it.

Earlier in board discussion, Candace Wines motioned to have all schools start the transition on Nov. 2, which failed when it didn’t receive a second. She also expressed concern that high school students could be falling behind in their education and unable to compete for scholarships.

The decision allows schools to determine when and how teachers reopen schools based on their community’s virus numbers and the ability to follow CDC and state guidelines mandating social distancing and sanitizing requirements.

If COVID-19 case metrics become worse in a community, the board’s motion also allows the superintendent and Central Office administrators to direct and guide school sites in those situations.

Discussion by trustees and public comment filled most of the two hours that followed the presentations.

The Elko County Community Action Committee, which submitted a letter to the school board about two weeks ago asking for a board decision to move toward in-person instruction, was represented by State Sen. Pete Goicoechea and Elko County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi and Jon Karr. Karr is also a former school board trustee.

“It’s very apparent to me that the current direction isn’t working. It’s not preventing the spread of the disease, and I suspect it’s failing our kids,” Andreozzi told the board.

Lee Hoffman, Elko County Republican chair and spokesman for the committee, read a letter from U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Elko Mayor Reece Keener in support of in-person instruction.

The reopening plans presented Tuesday night were revisions to the school district’s original plan approved by the board on July 28, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.

Owyhee Combined Schools chose to remain in distance learning and did not present a reopening plan to the district, Robinson said, explaining the district’s “objective is and has been to get students into school.”

West Wendover Elementary, Carlin Combined Schools and Jackpot Combined School principals said their schools submitted in-person learning plans. West Wendover middle school and high school proposed hybrid plans.

For Elko and Spring Creek schools with kindergarten through sixth grade, the plan is to conduct morning and afternoon sessions, with two three-hour blocks of half the class attending school Monday through Friday where math and language arts will be taught in-person. Other courses and asynchronous instruction will be conducted on Google Classroom.

For Adobe and Spring Creek Middle Schools, students will be divided into two cohorts, with one group meeting Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group meeting on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday a virtual school day.

At the high school level in Spring Creek and Elko, principals Shaun Taylor and Tim Wickersham proposed a three-cohort schedule to accommodate the large student body population and maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Students would attend class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, leaving the remaining two days for sanitizing and deep cleaning. Lockers would be disabled, requiring students to carry all their textbooks and materials with them.

“We have worked towards the goal of maximizing students’ reentry into school within the parameters of the governor’s directives, and the most detailed directive is Directive 028,” Robinson said.

Social distancing in elementary and middle schools is three feet, with high school students and adults having to maintain six feet of distance apart.

Face coverings are required on buses, buildings and school campuses, according to Directive 028, which is the primary directive the district is following, Robinson explained.

“Each community worked with the community stakeholders, and they identified the best path forward in opening schools by identifying the needs of the community and the school’s ability to meet the needs within the parameters of the governor’s directives,” she added.

Robinson said schools reached out to parents, 80-90% of whom “indicated that their children would be returning to school in the models that were presented to them.”

