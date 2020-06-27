WATCH NOW: Fire burning between Spring Creek and Lamoille

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A wildfire burning near Pleasant Valley was being blown toward structures and livestock Saturday afternoon, sending a gray cloud of smoke rising in front of the Ruby Mountains.

Firefighters were responding to the blaze near Lamoille Highway as winds were increasing across the region ahead of a low pressure system.

Two single-engine air tankers arrived about 90 minutes after the fire was reported. They flew in from Mountain Home, Idaho, according to Elko dispatchers.

Initial estimates put the blaze at about five acres, but the flames were being spread further by the wind.

Nearly all of Nevada is under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, including the western half of Elko County. The National Weather Service was reporting 20 mph winds from the west. Gusts up to 35 mph were expected.

There have been 10 fires in the Elko district over the past two weeks, but none has burned more than five acres.

