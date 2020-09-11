WATCH NOW: Four judicial candidates compete for two seats

The topic of alternative sentences for non-violent offenders also came up early during the forum, with Judge Simons being the first to explain his thoughts on the topic.

“I have been a proponent in this community for a very long time of the need for the creation of a department of alternative sentencing on the Justice Court level of the court. It is one of the only levels of the court that doesn’t have some entity that will supervise defendants who have been sentenced and placed on some sort of probation, and we really need that to happen.

Simons said a lot of members of the community have expressed their concerns to him about a “revolving door” of people who go in and out of jail, and go on to commit additional crimes.

“One of the things we need to make sure we are doing, if a person is out of custody pre-trail, we have a mechanism in place so those people can be supervised appropriately in the community,” he added.

Muije said the criminal reform act passed by the Nevada Legislature in 2019 is part of the problem facing courts today.

“While it may be well intentioned, I think it was not well thought out,” he said in response to a question. “They drastically reduced the length of probation available on various crimes.”