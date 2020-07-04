× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko and Spring Creek celebrated America’s birthday with Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday.

The Lake of Fire is scheduled to start at around 9:15 at the Spring Creek Marina, while the Independence Day celebration starts at around 8 p.m., livestreamed on Talkin’ Sports with Pedro n Danny’s Facebook page.

Fireworks in Elko are set to go off after 9 p.m.

A 5K Fun Run/Walk sponsored by Ruby Mountain Relay kicked the Fourth of July at 7 a.m. Saturday morning with about 110 particpants.

A few hours later, hundreds of people lined Spring Creek Parkway to watch the annual Freedom Festival parade.

Nearly 60 floats decorated with American flags and red, white and blue bunting participated in Spring Creek’s parade, one of three events sanctioned to go forward on July 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake of Fire at the Marina was scheduled to take place, the final event in a scaled back celebration that removed games, food booths and live music at the Marina to prevent large gatherings of people.

In Elko, the National Basque Festival, which also included a parade and activities at the Elko County Fairgrounds and Basque Clubhouse, was cancelled months ago.

The traditional Independence Day program and fireworks at the fairgrounds is scheduled to go on Saturday night, but without people sitting inside the grandstands.

On Wednesday, Assemblyman John Ellison announced box seat and table ticket holders would be refunded after receiving a phone call from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to reduce the crowd to 50 people for the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0