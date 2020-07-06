× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tens of thousands of rounds of fireworks lit up the nighttime skies above the Elko County Fairgrounds and the Spring Creek Marina, wrapping up Independence Day Saturday night.

Both shows began at 9:15 p.m. and culminated in grand finales to crowds who showed their approval by honking their horns and cheering from their vehicles or lawn chairs.

The Khoury Family Lake of Fire show lasted 20 minutes was witnessed by spectators parked in and around the Spring Creek Marina, with several applauding it on social media and thanking the sponsors.

“Thanks to everyone for coming out and to the Khourys Family for supporting the Spring Creek community,” the association posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you all for coming out and enjoying the fireworks with us in Spring Creek! We hope to get things back to normal next year.”

“What a spectacular firework display,” posted Greg and Jesty Gleason. “We especially enjoyed the Grand Finale.”

More than 20,000 rounds of fireworks were set off at the Elko County Fairgrounds following a patriotic program hosted by Charlie Myers.

Myers paid tribute to the armed forces and fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins before counting down the first round of fireworks that exploded in the sky.

The program and show was live-streamed on Talkin’ Sports with Pedro n Danny’s Facebook page, with more than a dozen posting real-time comments during the show.

“Thank you John Ellison, Michelle Moseley, Charlie Myers, Danny and Buffy Story, Pedro Marin and everyone who made more memories happen under these craziness! God Bless you all,” wrote Lidia Betancourt Cortes.

The fireworks concluded Elko and Spring Creek’s celebration of America’s birthday that was scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 5K Fun Run/Walk sponsored by Ruby Mountain Relay kicked the Fourth of July at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

A few hours later, hundreds of people lined Spring Creek Parkway to watch the annual Freedom Festival parade.

Nearly 60 floats decorated with American flags and red, white and blue bunting participated in Spring Creek’s parade, one of three events sanctioned to go forward on Saturday.

Games, food booths and live music at the Marina was cut out of the Freedom Festival to prevent large gatherings of people.

In Elko, the National Basque Festival, which also included a parade and activities at the Elko County Fairgrounds and Basque Clubhouse, was cancelled months ago.

The traditional Independence Day program and fireworks at the fairgrounds was scheduled for Saturday night, but without crowds of people sitting inside the grandstands.

Last week, Assemblyman John Ellison announced box seat and table ticket holders would be refunded after receiving a phone call from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to reduce the gathering to 50 people for the event.

Ellison said the show included several never-before-seen fireworks, including some high flares to be seen by spectators watching from a distance.

The fireworks show was paid off this year thanks to an early payment and discount, along with many ticket holders donating their money back to the fireworks committee.

“I’m happy it turned out good,” Ellison said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0