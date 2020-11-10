WATCH NOW: GBC nursing program excels through pandemic

ELKO — Not only has the nursing program at Great Basin College endured the COVID-19 pandemic, it has proven to be a shining example of the Silver State during challenging times.
Great Basin College was once again named the No. 1 nursing program in the state — doing so for the fourth-consecutive year — a large criterion to the prestigious honor relying around pass rates.
Even in the past school year — one that saw tremendous challenges due to the coronavirus — GBC’s 27 nursing students all passed with flying colors at a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN test (National Council Licensure Examination).
“They were able to maintain that 100% pass rate. That is pretty unique in the fact that we accelerated our program during the pandemic and had those students finish four weeks early, so that they could become healthcare providers in our rural communities and start making a difference,” said Dr. Amber Donnelli, Dean of Health Sciences. “They are currently working through this pandemic, and we’re incredibly proud of them and want to recognize them.”
Donnelli said when COVID hit, “we made some decisions to have nurses in our community.”
Through the accelerated program, the students finished their education through distanced, interactive-video curriculums, did their clinicals and implemented healthcare workers in the communities they live in.
Currently, 26 of the 27 students are currently in the workforce — placing 96.26% into careers after their spring 2020 graduations.
Support Local Journalism
Along with GBC’s nursing reach extending from Elko County to sister sites in Humboldt County (Winnemucca) and Nye County (Pahrump), it also recently added a nursing program in White Pine County.
“For Ely, we started strategically planning in April to add the program there,” Donnelli said.
As for the 2020-2021 school year, enrollment has increased dramatically to 74 students in GBC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
“It was like a call to arms. We usually see a spike in people applying for nursing in times of need,” Donnelli said. “Before adding our outlying sites, we used to only accept 16 students.”
Donnelli wanted to emphasize and highlight both the studies of the 2019-2020 students and their willingness to immediately jump into action, their roles within their respective communities and their influences in expanding GBC’s nursing program.
“From a social aspect and mental health, for them to hold onto that 100% pass rate and work through a pandemic is remarkable,” she said. “I think it shows resiliency, our enrollment has increased and reflects well on GBS as a whole — especially for those who want to make a difference in the community.”
Currently in the works, there will be a virtual graduation for the spring 2020 graduates — time and date to be released in the future.
“We really want to recognize those who slipped through the cracks and missed out on having a pinning ceremony in a traditional graduation,” Dr. Donnelli said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.