WATCH NOW: GBC nursing program excels through pandemic

ELKO — Not only has the nursing program at Great Basin College endured the COVID-19 pandemic, it has proven to be a shining example of the Silver State during challenging times.

Great Basin College was once again named the No. 1 nursing program in the state — doing so for the fourth-consecutive year — a large criterion to the prestigious honor relying around pass rates.

Even in the past school year — one that saw tremendous challenges due to the coronavirus — GBC’s 27 nursing students all passed with flying colors at a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN test (National Council Licensure Examination).

“They were able to maintain that 100% pass rate. That is pretty unique in the fact that we accelerated our program during the pandemic and had those students finish four weeks early, so that they could become healthcare providers in our rural communities and start making a difference,” said Dr. Amber Donnelli, Dean of Health Sciences. “They are currently working through this pandemic, and we’re incredibly proud of them and want to recognize them.”

Donnelli said when COVID hit, “we made some decisions to have nurses in our community.”