WATCH NOW: Gone but not forgotten, memorial honors crews of air crashes

More than 12 years later, a Cheyenne Twin Engine Piper II transporting a patient for American Medflight crashed in the Barrick parking lot in Elko on the evening of Nov. 18, 2016, killing all four on board the plane.

Pilot Yuji Irie, paramedic Jake Shepherd of Utah, and flight nurse Tiffany Urresti of Elko died as they were transporting Bald Mountain miner Edward Clohesey of Spring Creek to Salt Lake City for open-heart surgery.

Jim Foster, manager of the Elko Regional Airport, said there was a rush to get the memorial installed on time for the fourth anniversary of the Medflight crash. However, discussions for a monument to the Access Air crash began in 2004.

"Unfortunately, time passed, and it got pushed to the side," Foster said. "With the crash in 2016, it started the need to get something done."

After some discussion with City Manager Curtis Calder and REACH Air personnel, a call was sent out for a memorial design. Flight Nurse Warren Archer's drawing for the sculpture was selected by the City of Elko and the Airport Authority.

"Warren is the one who had this dream and completed it," Foster said. "I think what we got out of it is much better and much nicer than what we originally planned for out here. It looks really nice at night with lights."