WATCH NOW: Great Basin Water to work with SCA on billing issues

Toward the end of the discussion, Park asked Twomey to "figure out the perfect process in your mind for us to effectively and in an organized way have the members reach out to you" by the February board meeting.

"If you would please figure out the best way for us to receive these customer complaints and have these people reach out to the team you set up," Park said. "I want something that is going to allow us to see some progress by the February meeting."

The association has limited options to resolve water issues because it does not have ownership in GBWC or own the water rights within the association's boundaries, Park explained.

"But one of the things we can do, we can gather information and data from our members, and we can take that, based on public sentiment and the appetite to go further, and we can do other things legally," Park said. "This is just the first step in being able to take the next step. Hopefully, the next step is the problem is solved."

In his statement, Twomey emphasized the company's customer service goals, stating customers' concerns "should be properly addressed when they contact us."

"We take great pride in the service we provide, and each customer's concerns are important," he said.