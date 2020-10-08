WATCH NOW: Housing market busy in Elko, Spring Creek

“We’re still working with buyers who are new miners coming into the community,” as well as those leaving because of retirement or jobs elsewhere, Winer said, also reporting that real estate agents are seeing people coming from states “where they have just had enough,” such as California, Washington and Oregon.

Elko County saw such an influx from out of state 15 years ago, and now it is happening again, he said.

Marcella Syme of eXp Realty LLC and president of the Elko County Association of Realtors said the market is improving. “It’s stable, and the days on the market are super low. It’s definitely a sellers’ market, and it is a great time to buy with interest rates at record lows.”

She also said those in real estate are grateful that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak “made us an essential business,” so real estate agents could continue working, although under state guidelines. “We appreciate the public’s patience following the guidelines we’ve been given.”

The demand for affordable housing continues. Winer said that has always been an issue in the community, but Bailey Homes has been building smaller homes in Elko in the past half dozen or so years.