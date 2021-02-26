WATCH NOW: Hundreds line up for Covid vaccinations

ELKO – County residents stood in line at the Elko Convention Center in 40-degree temperatures and an icy wind Friday morning to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

Elko County announced Thursday night that the vaccine clinics scheduled for Friday and Saturday were moving forward as planned. All time slots for Friday have been booked, but appointments are still available on Saturday.

Last weekend's vaccine event was delayed when shipments did not arrive due to severe winter weather.

Anyone receiving their second dose this weekend is reminded to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

Visit the Elko County website to review the eligibility criteria. To receive a vaccine, residents may be required to provide identification, proof of employment (to verify prioritization in one of the essential work force categories) and health insurance information, if insured.

The events are slated at Elko Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for 65+ only). Registration forms for first and second doses are online.