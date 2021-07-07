 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: John Harrison: The man in the can
WATCH NOW: John Harrison: The man in the can

ELKO — Aside from all the talented cowboys and cowgirls who will participate Friday through Sunday in the Silver State Stampede, rodeo fans will also be treated to a “first-timer.”

Rodeo clown John Harrison is far from a first-time part of the rodeo scene, but he will make his first appearance at the Stampede.

Harrison is a six-time barrel man at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — selected by his peers — and was named the Coors Man in the Can on three occasions.

Along with being a talented barrel man, he is also an excellent entertainer — providing the audience with comedic punchlines and thrilling riding ability — earning the Comedy Act of the Year from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association three years.

“This will be my first time to the Stampede, but I have been clowning for about 19 years,” Harrison said. “I grew up around rodeo. My grandfather, Freckles Brown, was a world champion bull rider.”

Harrison obtained his PRCA card in 1999 and filled in when a clown didn’t show up for an event.

“I’ve been doing it ever since. I love being part of the rodeo family, the people,” he said. “I like to put a smile on peoples’ faces and give them something fun, so they can get away from whatever is going on in their lives for a couple hours.”

Come say hello to John Harrison during three performances of the oldest rodeo in Nevada, gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday — mutton busting taking place at 6 p.m. and the PRCA action kicking off at 7 p.m. — gates opening for Sunday’s matinee performance at 3 p.m., with mutton busting starting at 4 p.m. and the rodeo rolling on at 5 p.m., at Elko County Fairgrounds.

