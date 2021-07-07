WATCH NOW: John Harrison: The man in the can

ELKO — Aside from all the talented cowboys and cowgirls who will participate Friday through Sunday in the Silver State Stampede, rodeo fans will also be treated to a “first-timer.”

Rodeo clown John Harrison is far from a first-time part of the rodeo scene, but he will make his first appearance at the Stampede.

Harrison is a six-time barrel man at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — selected by his peers — and was named the Coors Man in the Can on three occasions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with being a talented barrel man, he is also an excellent entertainer — providing the audience with comedic punchlines and thrilling riding ability — earning the Comedy Act of the Year from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association three years.

“This will be my first time to the Stampede, but I have been clowning for about 19 years,” Harrison said. “I grew up around rodeo. My grandfather, Freckles Brown, was a world champion bull rider.”

Harrison obtained his PRCA card in 1999 and filled in when a clown didn’t show up for an event.