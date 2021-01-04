WATCH NOW: Justice of the Peace, District Judges sworn in

ELKO – Elko Justice Court’s administrator was named Justice of the Peace and two new district court judges were also sworn in Monday.
Randall Soderquist was appointed to replace District Judge Mason Simons as Elko Township Justice and City of Elko Municipal Judge by the Elko County Board of Commissioners in a vote of 4-1.
Soderquist was chosen among five candidates vying for the appointment, including Family Court Master Andrew Mierins, attorney David Loreman, Elko County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adrienne Parry and electrical technician Donald Fish.
Soderquist began his career in 2010 in West Wendover, serving as Municipal and Eastline Court Administrator under then-Justice of the Peace Brian Boatman.
He moved to Elko five years later to serve Simons and later Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea when he was elected to Department B in Elko Justice Court.
Applying for the job was not an easy decision, Soderquist told commissioners, stating he was encouraged by court staff, judges, and others within the courthouse, who convinced him to “throw his hat into the ring.”
After thinking about it, he said “I realized I’m in a unique position to be able to take the bench in Department A, and it’s the best thing for our court and our community that I step up and take on the challenge and ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations in Justice Court.”
“I love working in the court,” he said, “it’s not just because of the work itself, but because the judges and the staff I work with make up an exceptional team. A team that I’m very lucky to be a part of.”
As court administrator, Soderquist was the highest-ranking non-judicial officer of the Elko County justice and municipal courts. He said due to the justice court’s unique setup, he was required to carry multiple responsibilities — “More than would be typically expected of a court administrator,” which included doubling as an office supervisor and law clerk.
“I may not be an attorney, but I do know the laws that apply to the justice court. And if I don’t know something, I do know where to go to find the answer,” Soderquist said.
After hearing from the applicants except for Fish, who was not on hand for the interviews, commissioners agreed all the candidates were strong contenders but they boiled down the list to Soderquist and Mierins.
Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Cliff Eklund, Jon Karr and Rex Steninger voted for Soderquist, with Steninger making the motion and Eklund seconding it.
Newly sworn-in commissioner Wilde Brough voted for Loreman, stating he has extensive experience in Elko County.
“I would trust him to be less indulgent with defendants in the court,” Brough said. “I would have to give my support to David Loreman.”
As Justice of the Peace, Soderquist will serve the rest of the year, when he will have the option to run for the bench in the November 2022 general election.
Senior Judge Barbara Nethery swore him in following the appointment.
District Judges
The Justice of the Peace appointment was the third judicial swearing-in ceremony to take place on Jan. 4. District Judges Kriston Hill and Mason Simons were sworn in separately early Monday morning.
Department 1 Judge Hill was first sworn in by Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea. She then swore in Simons to the newly created Department 3 bench.
Simons said during his first week in district court he would be filling in for District Judge Al Kacin in Department 2, including Adult Drug Court.
“There’s no rest for the weary, as they say,” he said. “We’re going to get into work and tackle as many cases as we can.”
Hill said her first day was “hectic” as she worked to establish her goals for the bench.
“My goal is to get organized, figure out what needs to get done,” she said. “As I’ve always contended, it’s my goal to move cases as quickly as possible while still maintaining the integrity of the process in the court so that people can move on with their lives.”
With the creation of Department 3, the district courts began shuffling around Monday, with Simons preparing to move into the chambers, offices and courtroom of Department 1 on the second floor. Hill is working off-site and will eventually move into the former Washington Federal Bank building renovated for office and courtroom space.
“I’ll be conducting court in either Justice Court A or the Commissioners’ room,” she said.
Combining the shuffle of office space along with inheriting the pending caseload in Department 1, Hill asked the public to resubmit requests because of the “significant case load hanging out there.”
“If there is a case that you think has been pending for a long time, I would ask you to file a new request for review or request for submission that alerts the court this case needs to be resolved,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people of Elko County.”