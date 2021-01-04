WATCH NOW: Justice of the Peace, District Judges sworn in

“I love working in the court,” he said, “it’s not just because of the work itself, but because the judges and the staff I work with make up an exceptional team. A team that I’m very lucky to be a part of.”

As court administrator, Soderquist was the highest-ranking non-judicial officer of the Elko County justice and municipal courts. He said due to the justice court’s unique setup, he was required to carry multiple responsibilities — “More than would be typically expected of a court administrator,” which included doubling as an office supervisor and law clerk.

“I may not be an attorney, but I do know the laws that apply to the justice court. And if I don’t know something, I do know where to go to find the answer,” Soderquist said.

After hearing from the applicants except for Fish, who was not on hand for the interviews, commissioners agreed all the candidates were strong contenders but they boiled down the list to Soderquist and Mierins.

Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Cliff Eklund, Jon Karr and Rex Steninger voted for Soderquist, with Steninger making the motion and Eklund seconding it.

Newly sworn-in commissioner Wilde Brough voted for Loreman, stating he has extensive experience in Elko County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}