WATCH NOW: Kicks for Kids collects shoes for CIS

ELKO – Schoolchildren throughout Elko County will have warm and dry feet thanks to the Kicks for Kids shoe drive.
The annual event collected 184 pairs of shoes donated to Communities In Schools for distribution to Elko County School District students kindergarten through 12th grade.
This year, Ignite Life Chiropractic and Power Partner American Staffing were joined by Guild Mortgage Gonzalez Team to raise awareness of the drive and collect new or slightly worn footwear.
Tara Gonzalez added a new twist to the event by challenging all Realtors who work with Guild Mortgage to donate a pair of shoes or boots for every loan the company closed in November.
Realtors who accepted the challenge were Century 21 Gold West Realty; the Shipp Group Powered by KW; Erica Quintero, Realtor Coldwell Banker Excel; and the Fitzgerald Group, according to Guild’s Facebook page.
Additionally, Tessenderlo Kerley’s plant managers Michelle and Robert Hibbs donated 30 pairs to the shoe drive. Century 21 also made a cash donation.
For six years, the Kicks for Kids charity drive has collected more than 1,100 pairs of shoes for Communities In Schools.
Support Local Journalism
Executive Director Sarah Goicoechea said it’s the organization’s “mission to make sure all students have shoes, socks, and the basic things they need so they don’t worry about having a pair of shoes to go to school.”
This year with COVID-19, Goicoechea said CIS made adjustments to deliver supplies to students, sometimes taking items to their homes.
“Now that some students are back in school with hybrid, we’re able to deliver to the school. We make our adjustments to the needs as necessary, which we’ve done since March.”
Goicoechea also expressed her gratitude to the community for their ongoing support of Communities In Schools.
“We can’t thank the community enough because they have always been a huge supporter for all of our programs and services we provide to our students,” she said. “Without the community, it would be difficult to provide all of these things to our students. The support of the community is a large part of how we’re able to do the things that we do.”
Ignite Life owner Dr. Josh Byers added that he and his staff are “blessed” with the event this year.
“We’re super grateful for the community right now,” he said. “Community is what we need during these crazy times; banding together and helping each other is what’s needed.”
He also added his thanks to the community for another successful Kicks for Kids.
“Thank you so much to everybody who helped with this and participated with it. It’s always a blessing to take care of the community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.