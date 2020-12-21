WATCH NOW: Kicks for Kids collects shoes for CIS

This year with COVID-19, Goicoechea said CIS made adjustments to deliver supplies to students, sometimes taking items to their homes.

“Now that some students are back in school with hybrid, we’re able to deliver to the school. We make our adjustments to the needs as necessary, which we’ve done since March.”

Goicoechea also expressed her gratitude to the community for their ongoing support of Communities In Schools.

“We can’t thank the community enough because they have always been a huge supporter for all of our programs and services we provide to our students,” she said. “Without the community, it would be difficult to provide all of these things to our students. The support of the community is a large part of how we’re able to do the things that we do.”

Ignite Life owner Dr. Josh Byers added that he and his staff are “blessed” with the event this year.

“We’re super grateful for the community right now,” he said. “Community is what we need during these crazy times; banding together and helping each other is what’s needed.”

He also added his thanks to the community for another successful Kicks for Kids.

“Thank you so much to everybody who helped with this and participated with it. It’s always a blessing to take care of the community.”

