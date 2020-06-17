WATCH NOW: Lions Club receives fund for Camp Lamoille

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Since Camp Lamoille burned almost completely to the ground during the Range 2 Fire in Lamoille Canyon nearly two years ago, members of the Lions Club and other organizations and individuals have been raising funds to rebuild the much-loved group camping area.

The effort, along with the insurance claim, had raised about $420,000 until Wednesday when Elko Bighorns Unlimited donated an additional $15,000.

“The Elko Bighorns do a dinner and fundraiser and they usually designate a beneficiary for that,” said Elko Lions Club President Jim MacPherson. “Then they put together a calendar that has every month where someone can win a hunting gun. They go up for sale and part of the proceeds goes toward [Camp Lamoille].”

MacPherson said work is progressing on rebuilding the campground. The bathhouse should be complete by mid-July. Water mains and power will also be installed.

“With COVID-19 we are not going to get as much done as we planned this year,” MacPherson said.