WATCH NOW: Lions Club receives fund for Camp Lamoille

ELKO – Since Camp Lamoille burned almost completely to the ground during the Range 2 Fire in Lamoille Canyon nearly two years ago, members of the Lions Club and other organizations and individuals have been raising funds to rebuild the much-loved group camping area.
The effort, along with the insurance claim, had raised about $420,000 until Wednesday when Elko Bighorns Unlimited donated an additional $15,000.
“The Elko Bighorns do a dinner and fundraiser and they usually designate a beneficiary for that,” said Elko Lions Club President Jim MacPherson. “Then they put together a calendar that has every month where someone can win a hunting gun. They go up for sale and part of the proceeds goes toward [Camp Lamoille].”
MacPherson said work is progressing on rebuilding the campground. The bathhouse should be complete by mid-July. Water mains and power will also be installed.
“With COVID-19 we are not going to get as much done as we planned this year,” MacPherson said.
A pavilion proposed for this summer has been postponed until next year. According to MacPherson, the company that makes the pavilions has been closed for some time during the pandemic.
MacPherson hopes people will be able to reserve the camp for the 2021 season.
“The community has been just amazing with respect to donating and their interest,” he said. “The path that goes up that canyon goes right through the camp. We will be up there working and they’re all excited about it.”
“We are an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Western Nevada,” said Lions Club member Chuck Stout. “[People] can donate to us at the foundation. That is tax deductible. It’s the Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.