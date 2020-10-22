WATCH NOW: Local COVID cases top 200 as outbreak continues at jail

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus topped the 200 mark for the first time Wednesday in Elko County as 42 new cases were reported – roughly half of them “institutional” cases related to an outbreak at the jail.
The number of hospitalized patients held steady at nine, with three being treated in the Elko hospital and the other six in Reno or Salt Lake City.
The outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail began nearly two weeks ago when two staff members and six inmates were found to be infected.
“Inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and are being closely monitored by the jail medical team,” the county announced on Oct. 13. “In an effort to control the spread of the virus within the facility, increased cleaning and sanitizing has been implemented as well as increased monitoring for symptoms.”
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza told county commissioners on Wednesday that the jail has remained under lockdown for roughly the past two weeks.
Twenty-three additional people have tested positive in the past week.
“We’re hoping those numbers will start dropping off in the next couple of days,” Narvaiza said.
“We don’t have anybody who’s got any symptoms,” Narvaiza said. “We had one guy who had a runny nose, everybody else is asymptomatic – no fevers, nobody’s hospitalized.”
About half of the institutional cases on the county's latest coronavirus report were listed as having symptoms.
The sheriff’s office will be borrowing some sterilization equipment to use next week, Narvaiza said, adding that about 95% of the inmates had been tested as of Wednesday.
Testing has been accelerated throughout the county in recent weeks. The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County now stands at 1,288, with 208 active. The test positivity rate has risen to 9%.
“As the number of active cases have more than doubled from two weeks ago, we encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
