WATCH NOW: Loose bull on I-80 in Elko

ELKO -- "Depending on where you’re located in Nevada, some calls are not like others," said an announcement on the Nevada Highway Patrol's Facebook site.

"Many Troopers will never experience an irate bull with a skinned rear quarter on the dirt shoulder of I-80."

Ropers help round up the loose animal on the east end of Elko on Saturday.

"For this Elko Trooper, this bulldozer with a medium rare rump running down the highway was just another day at work," said the Facebook post.

There was no mention about how the bull ended up in harm's way.

Hashtags on the post included "cowabunga," "steerclear" and "theydontteachwranglingintheacademy."

