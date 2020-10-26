WATCH NOW: Making macarons with Jo Penn Brown

ELKO – The blender whirred in front of me on the kitchen counter, spinning egg whites and cream of tartar into a white bliss that would soon become meringue. I munched a macaron with a buttery filling (made the day before), while Jo Penn Brown explained and completed the series of steps involved in making this sweet treat as if rehearsing for a television cooking show.
In the world of fine pastry, precision equals perfection.
“I started doing this (cooking) from a really young age,” said Brown. “If you are going to do something, improve on it, do it better, but I never thought I’d be doing this.”
By ‘this’ she meant tackling delicate cooking procedures and specialty items. Brown moved to Elko years ago from a much larger metropolitan area and found that some of the finer food products are difficult to find here.
“I started learning a lot,” Brown said. “I make my own puff pastry and three-day croissants. It doesn’t take that much time, it’s more about planning.”
Although her macaron (French macaroon) recipe might seem complicated to some, Brown said most people can make them with ease as long as they follow the steps. A scale is one of the most important items used in preparation.
“The flavor of a macaron comes from the filling because most of the time it is really difficult to introduce flavors to the shell because it is chemistry,” Brown said. “Anything you add has got to maintain the right ratio.”
“The classic part of the macaron is this little curly part at the bottom called the ‘foot,’” Brown said. “If you mix it too much it won’t form.”
Brown made a “figure eight” out of the dough, testing to see if it would hold up.
It did, of course.
Brown likes to make food fun. She enjoys taking random “goody gifts” to people and doing things like making “fancy” lunches for her family.
“Like Pork Wellington,” she said in a British accent.
Brown scooped the meringue mix into a pastry bag and began squeezing circles onto the parchment paper-lined pan.
“Okay, this is the part that is kind of loud,” she said, slamming the baking tray onto the counter several times. Apparently, this disperses all of the air bubbles that can cause unsightly pock marks on the outside of the cookie.
The harsh sound also scared away the mailman and several stray dogs wandering around outside. But, it was worth the disturbance. Brown’s macaron’s were blemish-free.
Brown put the shells in the oven to bake and went back to work on the filling.
I ate another macaron, just to pass the time.
The “cooking show” continued and I enjoyed every minute of it.
For Brown, cooking is not just a necessity, it is a passion. Food is her art form. She takes it seriously.
She is also very generous with it, I later learned as I headed to my truck balancing a couple of containers full of macarons along with my photo gear and recorder.
