WATCH NOW: Making macarons with Jo Penn Brown

Although her macaron (French macaroon) recipe might seem complicated to some, Brown said most people can make them with ease as long as they follow the steps. A scale is one of the most important items used in preparation.

“The flavor of a macaron comes from the filling because most of the time it is really difficult to introduce flavors to the shell because it is chemistry,” Brown said. “Anything you add has got to maintain the right ratio.”

“The classic part of the macaron is this little curly part at the bottom called the ‘foot,’” Brown said. “If you mix it too much it won’t form.”

Brown made a “figure eight” out of the dough, testing to see if it would hold up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It did, of course.

Brown likes to make food fun. She enjoys taking random “goody gifts” to people and doing things like making “fancy” lunches for her family.

“Like Pork Wellington,” she said in a British accent.

Brown scooped the meringue mix into a pastry bag and began squeezing circles onto the parchment paper-lined pan.