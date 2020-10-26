 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Making macarons with Jo Penn Brown
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Making macarons with Jo Penn Brown

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The blender whirred in front of me on the kitchen counter, spinning egg whites and cream of tartar into a white bliss that would soon become meringue. I munched a macaron with a buttery filling (made the day before), while Jo Penn Brown explained and completed the series of steps involved in making this sweet treat as if rehearsing for a television cooking show.

In the world of fine pastry, precision equals perfection.

“I started doing this (cooking) from a really young age,” said Brown. “If you are going to do something, improve on it, do it better, but I never thought I’d be doing this.”

By ‘this’ she meant tackling delicate cooking procedures and specialty items. Brown moved to Elko years ago from a much larger metropolitan area and found that some of the finer food products are difficult to find here.

“I started learning a lot,” Brown said. “I make my own puff pastry and three-day croissants. It doesn’t take that much time, it’s more about planning.”

Although her macaron (French macaroon) recipe might seem complicated to some, Brown said most people can make them with ease as long as they follow the steps. A scale is one of the most important items used in preparation.

“The flavor of a macaron comes from the filling because most of the time it is really difficult to introduce flavors to the shell because it is chemistry,” Brown said. “Anything you add has got to maintain the right ratio.”

“The classic part of the macaron is this little curly part at the bottom called the ‘foot,’” Brown said. “If you mix it too much it won’t form.”

Brown made a “figure eight” out of the dough, testing to see if it would hold up.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It did, of course.

Brown likes to make food fun. She enjoys taking random “goody gifts” to people and doing things like making “fancy” lunches for her family.

“Like Pork Wellington,” she said in a British accent.

Brown scooped the meringue mix into a pastry bag and began squeezing circles onto the parchment paper-lined pan.

“Okay, this is the part that is kind of loud,” she said, slamming the baking tray onto the counter several times. Apparently, this disperses all of the air bubbles that can cause unsightly pock marks on the outside of the cookie.

The harsh sound also scared away the mailman and several stray dogs wandering around outside. But, it was worth the disturbance. Brown’s macaron’s were blemish-free.

Brown put the shells in the oven to bake and went back to work on the filling.

I ate another macaron, just to pass the time.

The “cooking show” continued and I enjoyed every minute of it.

For Brown, cooking is not just a necessity, it is a passion. Food is her art form. She takes it seriously.

She is also very generous with it, I later learned as I headed to my truck balancing a couple of containers full of macarons along with my photo gear and recorder.

Basic Macarons

200 g almond flour

200 g powdered sugar

160 g egg whites (divided)

¼ tsp. Cream of Tartar

45 g water

175 g white sugar

Sift the almond flour and powdered sugar together, making sure to break up any large lumps. Pour 80 g egg whites into the flour and sugar mixture and blend until a thick paste forms. Put a cover on top of the bowl to prevent drying.

Pour the remaining 80 g egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and sprinkle Cream of Tartar on top of the eggs. Set aside.

In a small sauce pan (not non-stick) or double boiler combine 175 g of sugar and 45 g of water. Clip on a candy thermometer and turn the heat to low until the mixture turns clear. Then turn up the heat to medium. Once the temperature reaches approximately 220 F, turn the mixer to medium high speed. Whip the egg whites until they are at a soft peak stage. If the egg whites reach soft peak before the sugar mixture reaches 238, turn the mixer down to low to prevent overheating.

Once the sugar mixture reaches 238 F, turn the mixer down to medium-low speed and slowly pour the sugar mixture into the egg whites. Aim for the side of the bowl where the whip meets the bowl. Once the sugar has been completely added, turn the mixer speed to high for about two minutes. Then turn the speed to medium and whip until the mixing bowl feels skin temperature and glossy peaks have formed.

Place half of the meringue mixture into the almond paste mixture and fold until no white streaks are seen. Then add the rest of the meringue and fold until the mixture flows steadily off the spatula. You should be able to make a “figure 8” with the batter. If you want to add food coloring, use a small amount of gel or powdered food color and continue folding a few more times.

Transfer the batter to a piping bag filled with a large tip. Pipe the macrons evenly onto a parchment paper-lined pan while holding the bag straight up and down. Though the cookies will not spread much, be sure to leave space between each one. (Brown recommends downloading a spacing template from the internet.)

Drop or heavily tap the pan on the counter a few times to remove bubbles. If there are bubbles that won’t pop, use a needle or toothpick to pop them individually.

Let the macarons sit on the counter for approximately 30 minutes. Macarons are ready to bake when the top looks matte and they are no longer sticky to the touch. This can take more or less time, depending on the weather. The drying time is what helps the macarons develop “feet” (the tiny bulge on the sides) in the oven.

Heat the oven to 350 F and place the rack in the middle to lower section of your oven. Bake only one sheet at a time because you want to make sure you do not have to open the oven in the middle baking.

Bake each tray approximately 12 – 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the macarons cool completely. The cookies should easily lift off the pan. If they do not, add a couple minutes to your baking time.

Once the shells are completely cool, pipe in the filling and sandwich together. Macarons are best if they develop in the refrigerator for 24 – 48 hours, but they can be eaten the same day.

Classic French Buttercream

200 g white sugar

80 ml water

4 large egg yolks

2 large whole eggs

.13 tsp salt

1 pound unsalted butter

2 tsp. vanilla

.25 tsp flavoring (almond, strawberry, peppermint or liquor)

Have all of the ingredients ready at room temperature before you begin cooking. Cut the butter into cubes. Prepare the eggs by separating the four yolks from the whites and keep some whole. Make the sugar syrup by heating the sugar and water over medium heat. Place a candy thermometer inside. Continue to boil until the sugar syrup reaches about 238 F on the candy thermometer (soft boil stage.) This will take about five to seven minutes on medium heat. Keep a close eye so you don’t caramelize it. Place the egg yolks, whole eggs and salt in a stand mixer bowl with the whisk attachment on medium speed. After two minutes the eggs should be at soft peak consistency. Pour the hot syrup into the meringue mixture while the mixer is on medium speed. The sugar syrup should stream between the whisk and the edge of the bowl. Turn the mixer on high and whisk for three minutes. The meringue should look shiny with soft peaks. Add the butter, one cube at a time. Once all the butter is in whip the mixture for another minute or two until you have a smooth and satin-like buttercream that is light and fluffy. Add the flavoring of your choice.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Food establishment Inspections
Local

Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News