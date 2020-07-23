WATCH NOW: Man reported to sheriff's office for starting fire in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek man admitted to setting off fireworks that started a brush fire Wednesday night, and the case has been turned over to the Elko County Sheriff’s Department.
The blaze near the Spring Creek Golf Course burned about half an acre and came within 100 feet of a home, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Initial witness reports said the fire was started by a “golf ball cannon” or kids playing with fireworks. Hamilton said the person involved was an adult.
“He should’ve known better,” he said.
Homes in the 300 block of Parkchester Drive were threatened by the blaze, which came within 10 feet of a storage shed.
Hamilton said residents sprang into action with garden hoses, while one used a small tractor to create a fire break.
The blaze was fully contained by three Elko County Fire Protection District engines and two Bureau of Land Management engines that arrived on the scene, along with other personnel.
Some customers of Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill said they reported the fire after watching kids set off charges from their vantage point on the deck of the Fairway Community Center that overlooks the golf course and Parkchester Drive.
Witnesses stated they saw the youths set off fireworks, while others said the teens lit a “golf ball cannon” that sparked the fire.
The brush fire briefly disrupted the Spring Creek Association board of directors meeting taking place inside the community center.
Jessie Bahr, president and general manager, said she heard a “boom” before looking outside and seeing smoke rising minutes later.
Bahr, along with the board of directors and SCA staff, left the conference room to watch the fire advance until crews arrived.
The SCA meeting resumed about 15 minutes after the fire began. Afterward, Bahr said defensible space on the property saved structures in the path of the fire and other homes.
Hamilton said higher than normal humidity also helped slow the blaze.
He said the incident was reported to the sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile, half a dozen fires were sparked by lightning Wednesday in various parts of Elko County.
The largest was 21 acres burned in the Sheep Creek Range.
None of the other blazes burned more than two acres.
A fire that was started a day earlier by lightning in the Ferber Hills burned a total of 69 acres.
And Sunday’s lightning-sparked fire near Twin Bridges has burned just under 6,000 acres. It is the largest fire so far this year in the Elko district, which includes northern Eureka and Lander counties.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.