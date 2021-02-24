WATCH NOW: More students headed back to class

ELKO – Almost a year after the state shuttered classrooms due to the pandemic, all schools throughout the Elko County School District could reopen to in-person instruction on March 8.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson announced the developments to the board of trustees this week, explaining how Gov. Steve Sisolak's Directive 038 allowed an increase from 25% to 75% for schools under the pause.
His action green-lights hybrid schools to bring back students and allows buses to transport 16% more students.
"The remaining schools that are still in the hybrid model are under these new regulations, and we are starting to work towards coming back to the full in-person model, with the expectation that all of our schools in Elko County will be fully in-person," Robinson said. "We're excited about that."
The governor's directive reduced social distancing in schools from six to three feet between students, but six-foot distancing students-to-adult and adult-to-adult will continue.
Face coverings are still required in school, and parents are asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Schools are still required to clean throughout the day, after school, and conduct a deep cleaning if a student tests positive for the virus.
The transition to in-person instruction will take some time, Robinson said, noting that elementary school teachers, as an example, would need to reconfigure their space and move out supplies and furniture to space children apart about three feet.
"That's a considerable amount of work and a lot of detail to work through," Robinson said. 'This gives them time to make those changes. Everybody is working very hard to make this ambitious timeline."
Hybrid schools may make the transition sooner as long as it is coordinated with busing, she explained.
Adding more students into a bus was a welcome development for the school district, Robinson said. "It's making a positive impact and is going to be helpful."
The district still asks parents to take their children to and from school to ensure guidelines are being met, she added.
In light of the changes, Robinson said distance learning would remain an option for families and schools would still contact parents to verify their plans.
Regarding the number of teachers and staff who were vaccinated, Robinson said the school district would receive a number from the insurance company after a bill has been submitted by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital or another medical facility.
"We haven't received those numbers yet," she said.
Sisolak also permitted football teams to resume competition, but with players, coaches and football-related personnel tested every week for coronavirus.
Robinson announced the school district signed a contract with the Elko County Ambulance Service to administer Binax rapid tests to 300-350 people every week for each community throughout the county.
"We are deeply grateful and appreciative of their support in helping us get our students back on the field," Robinson said. She noted the state supplied the test kits with the ambulance service administering the tests.
A letter to parents will be sent out and posted on the school district's website.
The switch to in-person instruction is a week shy of the one-year anniversary of Sisolak's statewide school closure on March 15 to stem the spread of COVID-19 for six weeks. The closure was then extended until the end of the school year.
During the summer, the school board approved a hybrid plan before switching to a distance-only plan and approving a two-week delay for the first day of school to give teachers time to prepare for online instruction.
On Nov. 9, Elko and Spring Creek-area elementary schools, including Flag View Intermediate, reopened to in-person attendance on a split-day schedule. Jackpot Combined Schools and West Wendover also opened their doors to students in the classroom.
Ten days later, Adobe and Spring Creek middle schools switched to hybrid.
Combined schools in Carlin and Wells resumed hybrid instruction for their students. Elko and Spring Creek high school students returned to campus on Jan. 4.
Owyhee Combined Schools remained in distance learning until transitioning to hybrid late last month.