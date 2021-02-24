WATCH NOW: More students headed back to class

ELKO – Almost a year after the state shuttered classrooms due to the pandemic, all schools throughout the Elko County School District could reopen to in-person instruction on March 8.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson announced the developments to the board of trustees this week, explaining how Gov. Steve Sisolak's Directive 038 allowed an increase from 25% to 75% for schools under the pause.

His action green-lights hybrid schools to bring back students and allows buses to transport 16% more students.

"The remaining schools that are still in the hybrid model are under these new regulations, and we are starting to work towards coming back to the full in-person model, with the expectation that all of our schools in Elko County will be fully in-person," Robinson said. "We're excited about that."

The governor's directive reduced social distancing in schools from six to three feet between students, but six-foot distancing students-to-adult and adult-to-adult will continue.

Face coverings are still required in school, and parents are asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Schools are still required to clean throughout the day, after school, and conduct a deep cleaning if a student tests positive for the virus.