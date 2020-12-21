WATCH NOW: More than a wreath: Remember, honor and teach

The mission is to “remember, honor and teach” through the wreath-laying ceremonies, joining those activities that take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

The three words of the mission are intended to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Morrill Worcester — the owner of Worcester Wreath, in Harrington, Maine — found himself with an abundance of wreaths near the end of the holiday season.

He remembered an experience at Arlington when he was a boy and realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s vets.

With the aid of former Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery in an older section of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer and fewer visitors.

The annual tribute continued — although quietly — for years until 2005, when a photo of the headstones adorned with the wreaths and covered with snow went viral.

After the photo circulated throughout the internet, thousands of requests poured in from all over the country.