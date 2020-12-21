WATCH NOW: More than a wreath: Remember, honor and teach

ELKO — The Wreaths Across America program has become known as the “world’s largest veterans’ parade,” stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities to remind people how important the mission statement is to “remember, honor and teach.”
Held annually each December at more than 2,500 locations throughout the United States, the Lamoille Women’s Club made sure Elko was included on the National WAA Day on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the veterans memorial outside Elko County Courthouse.
The club took part in the campaign for the sixth year, which started when former president Elisabeth Moore said a veteran approached her with the idea.
“We researched it and then started it,” she said.
During Saturday’s ceremony, two past presidents and a current president of the club were in attendance.
“We partnered with LeeAnne’s (Floral Designs). They paid for half,” said former club president Joyce Kay.
“We have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedom,” said Lamoille Women’s Club President Donna Plotter. “There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget.”
The mission is to “remember, honor and teach” through the wreath-laying ceremonies, joining those activities that take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
The three words of the mission are intended to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when Morrill Worcester — the owner of Worcester Wreath, in Harrington, Maine — found himself with an abundance of wreaths near the end of the holiday season.
He remembered an experience at Arlington when he was a boy and realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s vets.
With the aid of former Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery in an older section of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer and fewer visitors.
The annual tribute continued — although quietly — for years until 2005, when a photo of the headstones adorned with the wreaths and covered with snow went viral.
After the photo circulated throughout the internet, thousands of requests poured in from all over the country.
The growth of the program continued and, in 2014, the national network of volunteers laid more than 700,000 memorial wreaths at more than 1,000 locations throughout the country and beyond — including numerous ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of the 9/11 attacks.
Progression of the program has been made possible through the work of more than 2,000 sponsor groups, corporate contributions and donations of trucking, shipping and helping hands.
This year’s theme is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”
On each wreath, there are 10 balsam bouquets that highlight their faith in God, their love for each other, their strength, work ethic, and character; their honesty and integrity, their humility, selflessness and modesty; their ambitions and aspirations, their optimism for America, their concern for the future; their pride in their duties; and their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true but left them with no regrets.
The evergreens represent longevity and endurance, the red bows symbolize great sacrifice, forest scents embody purity and simplicity, and the circular shape is a sign of unity.
The wreath will be on display for one month.
