ELKO – The Great Basin murders took place from the 1970s through the 1990s. Several of the bodies were located in Elko County. Artist Lily Martina Lee and photographer Carrie Quinney came together to document the murders and honor the victims. The exhibit is now showing at Northeastern Nevada Museum.

“Antoinette Cavanaugh is on the museum board and she brought it [the art exhibit] to our attention,” said Lauren Roovaart, NNM executive director. “We contacted Lilly Lee and she was really excited to exhibit with us.”

Lee’s work memorializes the unidentified human remains through devotional craft. The weavings serve as “burial shrouds” for the women who were murdered and ruthlessly tossed into the desert. The museum has placed a donation box next to the exhibit. Roovaart said the money will be used to further the investigation into these homicides, most of which are unsolved.

Quinney’s photographs document the woven shrouds at the sites where each victim was discovered. In the photos, the shrouds were positioned like bodies.

Descritpive tags next to each installation in the collection reference the deceased women for whom the shrouds were made. “Shafter Jane,” “Thousand Springs Jane Doe,” Devil’s Gate Jane Doe” and Starr Valley Jane Doe were all found in Elko County at different times.

“People [visitors] say that it [the exhibit] is really moving and sad,” Roovaart said. “Anything negative just comes from the fact that it makes you uncomfortable, but that is just part of the exhibit. You shouldn’t feel good when you are looking at that.”

“In this body of work I am hand weaving burial shrouds to commemorate the victims of the Great Basin Murders,” wrote Lee on her website. “Using Fiberworks, a weaving software program, I develop original weave patterns using data from each case including height, weight and age estimates as well as the date and GPS coordinates of when and where the victim was located. The density of the weaving communicates the postmortem interval.”

Lee has created another collection of work, “Canal Cases,” which deals with unidentified human remains found in Dade County, Fla.

The exhibit is on display through Nov. 22.

