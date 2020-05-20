× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO – Nevada’s big game tag drawing results for 2020 have been posted by the wildlife department.

“For over a decade now, the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s big game tag draw has occurred on the Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend,” stated NDOW. “The process and integrity of the big game tag draw has improved significantly in recent years and remains the highest priority of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Despite this year’s increase in applications, the big game tag draw data verification and validation process is going extremely well. Therefore, the Department is preparing to conduct the tag draw and reveal the results to applicants earlier than historically done.

Video of the process was streamed live on the internet, led by vendor Kalkomey Enterprises LLC. Hunters can find their individual results by logging into their accounts online.

The new system adopted in 2018 drew some criticism from hunters and guides who were no longer able to access the information on tag holders. A Kalkomey representative stated that the livestream video was intended to make the process more transparent.

The company said it received more than 3.5 million entries for the random drawing. Ninety percent of the tags go to residents of Nevada.

