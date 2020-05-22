WATCH NOW: Nevada honors military in virtual Memorial Day ceremonies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY -- The State of Nevada is honoring those who died protecting our nation with the release of two virtual Memorial Day ceremonies.

Instead of traditional in-person events at the Southern and Northern Nevada State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, virtual observances honoring fallen U.S. military personnel debuted Friday morning at www.veterans.nv.gov.

“Although the extraordinary nature of these times has changed how we observe Memorial Day ceremonies at our State cemeteries, not even a pandemic will stop us from honoring those who served and sacrificed for our country. While we may be physically separated from each other, sharing the tradition of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom brings us closer together in spirit,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Both videos feature veterans and family members, from WWII to present day, placing flowers and other tokens of respect at the final resting place of veterans of every era. The videos also feature the placing of a wreath by Governor Sisolak at the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City, and end with the playing of taps.