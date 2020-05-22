WATCH NOW: Nevada honors military in virtual Memorial Day ceremonies

CARSON CITY -- The State of Nevada is honoring those who died protecting our nation with the release of two virtual Memorial Day ceremonies.
Instead of traditional in-person events at the Southern and Northern Nevada State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, virtual observances honoring fallen U.S. military personnel debuted Friday morning at www.veterans.nv.gov.
“Although the extraordinary nature of these times has changed how we observe Memorial Day ceremonies at our State cemeteries, not even a pandemic will stop us from honoring those who served and sacrificed for our country. While we may be physically separated from each other, sharing the tradition of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom brings us closer together in spirit,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Both videos feature veterans and family members, from WWII to present day, placing flowers and other tokens of respect at the final resting place of veterans of every era. The videos also feature the placing of a wreath by Governor Sisolak at the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City, and end with the playing of taps.
“At a time when most events have been postponed or canceled, veterans across Nevada came together to make sure the tradition of honoring our fallen comrades was not forgotten,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “These video tributes are moving and honor the memory of our Nation’s Fallen, just as we have done at Nevada’s Veterans Memorial Cemeteries for the past 30 years.”
In addition to the virtual ceremonies, each veterans cemetery will conduct a brief wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of yaps. In keeping with CDC guidelines to limit large gatherings, these ceremonies will not be open to the public. Live stream links and videos of these ceremonies will be posted on the NDVS website as they become available.
The Veteran Memorial Cemeteries in Fernley and Boulder City remain open to the pubic and visitors are welcome to visit and lay flags or flowers. Social distancing is required, and the wearing of face coverings is encouraged.
