WATCH NOW: NoFair Livestock Show and Sale saves the day

ELKO – COVID-19 shut down most of the Elko County Fair's planned 100th celebration. It was a huge disappointment for everyone. However, the loss of revenue for many 4-H youth would have been an additional heartbreak if a number of adults had not stepped in and organized an alternative outdoor event, the “NoFair 2020 Livestock Show and Sale.”
A large number of area youth are involved in raising livestock. They invest a great deal of time and money into their market animals and learn from the experience.
For years the Elko County Fair Livestock Show and Sale has helped tomorrow’s leaders save money for higher education and other opportunities. Without a local venue where people know and care about the participants, they would expect to see much lower sale prices for their animals.
“Live auction, where youth from all around Elko County will sell home grown market steers, market lambs, and poultry,” a “NoFair” organizer wrote on their Facebook page. “You can support the youth and fill your freezer.”
“We will have beef, sheep, goats and poultry outside,” Elko County Fair Board Chair Tony Buzzetti said several days before the event took place.
The animals were available for the public to see throughout the weekend.
“We’ve had a great group of volunteers take over and helping us and the fair board with it," Buzzetti said. "There has been a lot of planning so we keep everything safe for them.”
“I think I would have added a little bit more meat to him,” said Caden Gimes, reflecting on the possibility of a year with no sale event.
Gimes was selling his Suffolk cross sheep at the sale.
“As we weighed him this year he only weighed 110 pounds,” Gimes said. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the experience how everybody came together to put on this sale.”
Gimes plans to pay back money to his father for buying a new dryer. The rest he hopes to save for college.
Sidney Reed said her steer came from a heifer she raised three years ago.
“I want to be a cosmetologist, so I will be putting this [money] into my college fund,” said Reed, whose steer brought $5,750.
While Wyatt Wines wrestled with his steer on the way to the sale ring, his mother spoke for him.
"My son’s steer is named Brutus," said Kathi Wines. "He spent a lot of time and money raising his animal. Wyatt will be using the money he makes on his steer to save for college."
“Wyatt Wines enjoys baseball football, fishing, hunting, riding and spending time with family,” said the sale announcer.
Allie and Randi Preston raised goats to sell this year.
“People are so generous here,” said Randi. “They give so much money. If we were to take them to sale we would probably only get about $200. I usually get $600 to $700 here.”
She and her sister raise Boer goats in Osino. They have a total of about 20 goats at home.
“I’m going save the money,” said Allie.
”I just got my license and I need a vehicle so am going to put some of it towards a vehicle,” Randi said.
A volunteer at the sale said the larger animals will be shipped up to Jerome to be butchered and processed at Scarrow Meats. The packaged product will then be shipped to the buyer.
