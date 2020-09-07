WATCH NOW: NoFair Livestock Show and Sale saves the day

“We will have beef, sheep, goats and poultry outside,” Elko County Fair Board Chair Tony Buzzetti said several days before the event took place.

The animals were available for the public to see throughout the weekend.

“We’ve had a great group of volunteers take over and helping us and the fair board with it," Buzzetti said. "There has been a lot of planning so we keep everything safe for them.”

“I think I would have added a little bit more meat to him,” said Caden Gimes, reflecting on the possibility of a year with no sale event.

Gimes was selling his Suffolk cross sheep at the sale.

“As we weighed him this year he only weighed 110 pounds,” Gimes said. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the experience how everybody came together to put on this sale.”

Gimes plans to pay back money to his father for buying a new dryer. The rest he hopes to save for college.

Sidney Reed said her steer came from a heifer she raised three years ago.

“I want to be a cosmetologist, so I will be putting this [money] into my college fund,” said Reed, whose steer brought $5,750.