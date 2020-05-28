× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – LeRay Reese has been my accountant for years. Now, even though we still sit down and discuss digits and the “dreaded” April 15, we have a new topic – art.

Reese became a certified Bob Ross painting instructor in 2018. His passion for paint has led him to open his own studio.

“My mother-in-law and I would sit down and watch Bob Ross on PBS,” said Reese. “This has been about 53 years ago. I always wanted to paint like Bob, but it fell away and I didn’t see the shows anymore.”

When Reese was 50 years old, he made a crayon drawing while in the hospital. He vowed he would never become a painter. The “less than magnificent” piece still hangs on the wall of the studio, acting as a reminder that all things are possible.

In 2017, Reese learned Hobby Lobby near Salt Lake City was offering Bob Ross classes.

“I wrote down the number and it took me six months to get the courage to register,” he said. “The day before the class I about canceled. I couldn’t sleep that night. The next day I did my first painting and halfway through it I was totally in awe.”

Reese continued to travel to Utah for a year where he took two classes each month. After six months his teacher, Peggy Baird, said he needed to become an instructor.

He decided to take it up and spent three weeks in Florida with a national instructor where they worked on landscape painting techniques.

“In that three weeks we did 21 paintings,” Reese said.

He received his certification in August of 2018 from the Bob Ross School of Painting. He went on to later become certified in floral and wildlife painting.

Reese started teaching Bob Ross painting classes through Great Basin College. He was just beginning his second year when COVID-19 hit.

Reese owns the recently remodeled building located at 524 Commercial St. He outfitted some of the rooms to function as an art gallery where he shows his and several other artists' work. The front of the building has been converted into a classroom where his first privately taught class is scheduled June 1.

Classes will be held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost for a landscape class starts at $95. This includes all of the materials and step-by-step, personalized instruction. The class size is limited to six due to social distancing rules, but Reese hopes to expand classes to 10 students over time.

Reese will be teaching floral and wildlife classes soon.

“Most people [in the college classes] say they enjoyed me as an instructor, that I was happy, helpful and teaching them to be able to correct the mistakes they made,” Reese said. “It was wonderful.”

---

Elko murals: Where to find them:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.