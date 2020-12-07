WATCH NOW: Petersen appointed county fire chief

ELKO — Elko County Fire Commissioners have appointed Matthew Petersen as chief of the Fire Protection District.
Petersen has been serving as both emergency manager of Elko County and acting fire chief following the retirement of former chief Linda Bingaman in October. He was one of two people to be interviewed for the position, along with Marcus Lesbo, who currently works as a fire management officer for the Nevada Division of Forestry.
Petersen said during his public interview that he has been involved in emergency services from a young age, and served as a volunteer for the Spring Creek and Elko fire departments before becoming a BLM engine captain and acting fire operations supervisor. He then spent time working in Northern California as a battalion chief and division chief for the Forest Service and then deputy chief of planning for the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.
“I have always thought when I left my intent was to come home to Elko County and bring all of that experience I have gained throughout the nation,” he said.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he supported Peterson for the chief position.
“For me personally, Matt hit some of those higher level, big-picture ideas for me that I think are important for a fire chief perspective,” he said. “I think that is what we need is big-picture ideas.”
Commissioner Jon Karr, who voted against appointing Petersen, said he believes Petersen has done a great job as Elko County Emergency Manager, and that he believes his skillset is more on the analytical side.
“That is why I have been partial to Marcus more as an operations field kind of guy and that is actually why my choice is more Marcus on the fire chief side,” Karr said.
The vote to appoint Petersen was 4-1.
In his application, Petersen said, “Elko County has provided me with a great opportunity to plan and coordinate for emergency services in Elko County, including responding to incidents and coordinating with national, state and local partners to ensure that staffing and coordination are met to provide support and services to the citizens of Elko County, as well as plan for Elko County to be prepared for incidents within Elko County and northern Nevada.”
Elko County Director of Human Resources Amanda Osborne said the fire chief position pays a salary range of between $85,000 and $100,000.
