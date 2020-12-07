WATCH NOW: Petersen appointed county fire chief

ELKO — Elko County Fire Commissioners have appointed Matthew Petersen as chief of the Fire Protection District.

Petersen has been serving as both emergency manager of Elko County and acting fire chief following the retirement of former chief Linda Bingaman in October. He was one of two people to be interviewed for the position, along with Marcus Lesbo, who currently works as a fire management officer for the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Petersen said during his public interview that he has been involved in emergency services from a young age, and served as a volunteer for the Spring Creek and Elko fire departments before becoming a BLM engine captain and acting fire operations supervisor. He then spent time working in Northern California as a battalion chief and division chief for the Forest Service and then deputy chief of planning for the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

“I have always thought when I left my intent was to come home to Elko County and bring all of that experience I have gained throughout the nation,” he said.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he supported Peterson for the chief position.