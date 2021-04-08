WATCH NOW: REACH Air may face franchise battle

ELKO – REACH Air Medical Services is asking Elko County to again renew its longtime franchise, but the company may be in for a bumpy ride toward that goal with the potential for competition.

REACH’s northern Nevada regional director, Tom Liebman, said the company has had an agreement with Elko County since 2000 and is planning a $1 million “super base” at Elko Regional Airport. REACH also will be carrying blood soon on its helicopter to provide immediate help to patients. There will be no extra money made from the blood service, but this is “a life-saving measure, and the right thing to do for patients,” Liebman said.

“REACH is patient-focused, patient-centered,” he said.

REACH’s seven-year contract with Elko County gives the company priority to cover accidents and health emergencies throughout the county, and Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said the county initially offered the franchise to attract an air ambulance service.

Competitor MedX Air One, meanwhile, has a contract with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to transport patients from the Elko hospital to big-city hospitals.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi would like to see the two air ambulance companies compete for the franchise.