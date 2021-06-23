WATCH NOW: Ryndon wildfire 50% contained

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada's first large wildfire of the season started around noon in Ryndon and quickly expanded, destroying one structure and threatening several more.

The fire was mapped at 1,471 acres Tuesday night. It was 50% contained.

About 25-30 residences were threatened by the fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Huff Fire is burning about three miles north of Interstate 80 off the Ryndon exit. It started near Coal Mine Canyon Road and is moving east in grass and brush.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Firefighting efforts are under unified command with the Elko County Fire Protection District, BLM Elko District and Nevada Division of Forestry. Multiple engines, a dozer and numerous aircraft are assigned and are actively suppressing the fire.

Another fire broke out near Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon between Carlin and Battle Mountain. It was held to 2 acres.

The Huff Fire is the largest wildfire in the Elko district so far this year. The second largest fire, which burned 283 acres, also occurred in Ryndon. It started April 2 and was controlled April 3.

