WATCH NOW: Ryndon wildfire grows to 2,000 acres

ELKO — A fire that started around noon in Ryndon quickly grew to 2,000 acres, destroyed one structure and threatened several more.

About 25-30 residences are threatened by the fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Huff Fire is burning about three miles north of Interstate 80 off the Ryndon exit. It started near Coal Mine Canyon Road and is moving east in grass and brush.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

Firefighting efforts are under unified command with the Elko County Fire Protection District, BLM Elko District and Nevada Division of Forestry. Multiple engines, a dozer and numerous aircraft are assigned and are actively suppressing the fire.

Another fire broke out near Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon between Carlin and Battle Mountain. It was held to 2 acres.

The Huff Fire is the largest wildfire in the Elko district so far this year. The second largest fire, which burned 283 acres, also occurred in Ryndon. It started April 2 and was controlled April 3.

