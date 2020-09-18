WATCH NOW: Sand volleyball brings beach vibe to Marina

SPRING CREEK – Beach volleyball is closer to home than you think.
Thanks to a new sand volleyball pit at the Spring Creek Marina, the Elko Co-Ed Volleyball Club members have created a mini-beach party, complete with beach music.
“There’s a huge desire for people to play volleyball,” said organizer Stephanie Moye, who has played the sport for decades.
Over the summer, about 55 people signed up for the Spring Creek Marina Sand Volleyball group comprised of about nine teams and even more spectators.
“A lot of families bring their chair and coolers,” Moye said. “It’s a fun time.”
On Sept. 19, the group will host a tournament starting at 8 a.m. with prizes offered to first- and second-place finishers.
Since the group began a couple of months ago it has attracted players from Elko and Spring Creek, many of whom played on city leagues that met at the Performance Athletic Club or the Indian Colony Gym.
Everyone is invited to join, said Rooble Raj, who learned the sport after college. He discovered volleyball groups on social media and soon began participating in the Elko Co-Ed Volleyball Club.
As people join, they recruit family and friends to join in, swelling the ranks even more, he noted.
Lately, high school volleyball players have joined, “so that brought in more competition,” Raj said.
“It’s been fun because everyone is really friendly and helps each other out, teaching you to play,” Raj said. “And now, people that didn’t play before can play now.”
Mikaeyla Hernandez was someone who didn’t know how to play volleyball until her roommate Lea Garcia asked her to join because her team needed another player.
Now, Hernandez, who is studying to be an EMT at Great Basin College, is a regular at the volleyball games alongside Garcia.
“It keeps me active, and it’s a good getaway from life with work and school,” she said. It’s been good for me.”
Garcia, who plays on two city league teams, “loves volleyball.”
“I feel like it’s the only sport that when you play somebody better than you, it helps you learn more, and you get that much better because you have to play at a different level than you’re used to.”
The volleyball club accepts people of any skill level, from beginner to expert, with novices invited to learn the game and develop as they feel comfortable.
“For the people who want to join in, don’t be shy. Just get in there, go for it, because you’ll be accepted, no matter what,” Hernandez said.
“We’re always happy to help new players,” Raj agreed.
Moye said the addition of the sand volleyball pit at the Marina is for the community’s use, with the club playing in the evenings during the week to accommodate the members’ various work schedules.
“If you can’t show up on a certain day, hopefully you can make it on another,” Raj said.
Carrie Tischmack and her fiancée Tyler play “every chance we get.”
On an unseasonably chilly September evening, Tischmack said the weather couldn’t stop them from going to the Marina to play volleyball.
“Even though it’s cold, we’re still happy to be out here because we want to see and hang out with people,” she explained.
Garcia said she wouldn’t miss an open play or tournament, despite having a back injury related to volleyball.
“I have to be ginger with myself now, but I still enjoy the sport. There’s ways I can stay safe,” she said. “And to be honest, I want to be that person that’s on the court longest. I want to be touching the ball.”
-- Below are photos of the Spring Creek Sand Volleyball group, courtesy of Stephanie Moye.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.