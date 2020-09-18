WATCH NOW: Sand volleyball brings beach vibe to Marina

Lately, high school volleyball players have joined, “so that brought in more competition,” Raj said.

“It’s been fun because everyone is really friendly and helps each other out, teaching you to play,” Raj said. “And now, people that didn’t play before can play now.”

Mikaeyla Hernandez was someone who didn’t know how to play volleyball until her roommate Lea Garcia asked her to join because her team needed another player.

Now, Hernandez, who is studying to be an EMT at Great Basin College, is a regular at the volleyball games alongside Garcia.

“It keeps me active, and it’s a good getaway from life with work and school,” she said. It’s been good for me.”

Garcia, who plays on two city league teams, “loves volleyball.”

“I feel like it’s the only sport that when you play somebody better than you, it helps you learn more, and you get that much better because you have to play at a different level than you’re used to.”

The volleyball club accepts people of any skill level, from beginner to expert, with novices invited to learn the game and develop as they feel comfortable.