WATCH NOW: SCA board appoints new COA member

SPRING CREEK – A business development manager is the latest appointee to the Committee of Architecture in the wake of a recent resignation.
Kevin Martindale was appointed unanimously to the Spring Creek Association committee by the board of directors after they accepted Randy Hesterlee’s resignation.
Hesterlee was appointed in September 2018 to fill a vacancy. In his resignation email, he stated he moved outside of the association and was unable to serve on the committee.
The five-member committee oversees property rules and regulations for homeowners throughout four sections of the association.
Current members are Cassandra Banuelos, Chairperson Jill Holland, Diane Parker and Stefanie Sisk.
Martindale moved to Marina Hills, Tract 100, four years ago from West Jordan, Utah. There, he participated in community service and neighborhood watch programs in his area.
“I love it,” Martindale said of living in Spring Creek. “We moved away from a large city to get away from the crowd, and my business allows me to work from home.”
In the past couple of years, Martindale said he wanted to become more involved in the association and began attending board of director meetings. It also allowed him to learn how the COA worked, particularly in its closing stages, when delinquent property violations are passed through the board for final action.
Support Local Journalism
“I know it’s strenuous,” Martindale said of the committee, “But I want to be able to improve or understand our community.”
Taking the time to learn about the circumstances surrounding a property violation is essential, according to Martindale — particularly when property owners may be facing economic hardship and lack of financial resources to resolve an issue.
“We don’t want to take on too much because then the liability rests on us, but we want to be there [for them and find] volunteer organizations and groups that can help,” he explained.
It’s also giving property owners a better knowledge of the COA’s rules and regulations, he added.
“With the times the way they are right now, let’s find out what the circumstances are that led to this violation and see if we can help and assist them, versus saying, ‘Here’s a $200 fine,’” Martindale said.
Martindale’s appointment will last through the end of the year. In January, the board of directors will review the committee, either reappointing current members or appointing new members.
Elex Vaverik, who was also vying for the vacancy, was encouraged by board chair Josh Park to reapply in January when the committee will be reevaluated.
During Vaverik’s interview by the board, he said he supported the COA for protecting home values through the committee’s enforcement of rules and regulations but wanted to do it in a way that creates “an ally through thick and thin,” which Martindale agreed with wholeheartedly.
“It’s like Elex talked about, which is having a better understanding of our community,” Martindale said. “Let’s talk to them and find a solution.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.