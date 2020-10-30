WATCH NOW: SCA board appoints new COA member

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know it’s strenuous,” Martindale said of the committee, “But I want to be able to improve or understand our community.”

Taking the time to learn about the circumstances surrounding a property violation is essential, according to Martindale — particularly when property owners may be facing economic hardship and lack of financial resources to resolve an issue.

“We don’t want to take on too much because then the liability rests on us, but we want to be there [for them and find] volunteer organizations and groups that can help,” he explained.

It’s also giving property owners a better knowledge of the COA’s rules and regulations, he added.

“With the times the way they are right now, let’s find out what the circumstances are that led to this violation and see if we can help and assist them, versus saying, ‘Here’s a $200 fine,’” Martindale said.

Martindale’s appointment will last through the end of the year. In January, the board of directors will review the committee, either reappointing current members or appointing new members.

Elex Vaverik, who was also vying for the vacancy, was encouraged by board chair Josh Park to reapply in January when the committee will be reevaluated.