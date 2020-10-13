WATCH NOW: School board appoints Luc Gerber as new trustee

ELKO – A restaurateur is the newest addition to the school board.
Luc Gerber, owner of Luciano’s, was appointed to fill the vacancy in the District 3 seat left by Kieth Fish, who died in August.
Trustees voted 5-1 to approve the appointment after the board was deadlocked twice, struggling to select Fish’s widow, Susan, to fill in the vacancy for the next two months.
The debate came as some board members wanted to honor Kieth’s memory and appoint his widow, a former educator who discussed board issues with her husband.
“I know Mrs. Fish spent a lot of time discussing board things with Mr. Fish and has a lot of experience even though she hasn’t been on the board,” said board president Teresa Dastrup. “[She] is an experienced educator that I think we could use her vision at this time.”
Trustee Candace Wines made the original motion to appoint Gerber. She cited his community involvement as a businessman educated in Europe who was raised by his mother, a teacher.
“He is very part of the community, and I think he would bring a unique perspective to this board because he has a lot of global experience,” Wines explained.
On the first motion to appoint Gerber, Candace Wines, Ira Wines and Jim Cooney voted in favor of the appointment with Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson and Brian Zeiszler against.
The next motion to appoint Susan Fish was also deadlocked, with Dastrup, Cracraft-Dickenson and Zieszler voting for the former teacher, and Candace, Ira and Cooney voting against it.
After the second motion failed, Gerber spoke to the board and offered to remove himself from candidacy, stating the school board needed a seventh vote to keep things moving at this critical time.
“If it’s going to cripple the board, I’ll step down, and I’ll let Mrs. Fish take it because I don’t want to be in a situation where my child doesn’t know if she’s going to school because you guys can’t agree because it’s three-on-three,” Gerber said. “I would rather have a seventh person come up and make the decision and be the tie-breaker for the safety of the children.”
Although 2020 has been “a bad year, why dwell on it. Let’s move forward on how we can make this the best year for our children, for our teachers and our community,” he continued.
Regarding reopening schools, Gerber advised the board to make a decision and take steps toward enacting it.
“We can’t live in fear of what could happen. We have to make a plan, we have to own it, and we have to move forward,” he said.
After Dastrup reminded fellow trustees the goal Tuesday night was to fill the board’s vacancy, another motion was made to appoint Susan, which failed when Cracraft-Dickenson voted no.
On the fourth and final motion to appoint Gerber, Cracraft-Dickenson and Dastrup switched their vote and aligned with Cooney, Candace and Ira, with Zeiszler voting against it.
Other candidates included Amber Miller and Kristopher Pooley, who Dastrup thanked after the vote.
“Thank you to the candidates,” she said. “It was not an easy choice for me because I truly think you are all qualified to serve on the board and would be a great benefit as you all have different strengths.”
At the start of the board meeting, trustees presented Susan Fish with a plaque that honored her husband’s work as an educator and trustee.
At his restaurant on Wednesday, Gerber explained his goal was to help the board find a solution to getting the students and teachers back into school safely, with his first action to talk to other trustees.
“My goal is to meet with all the other school board members and see where we’re headed and how we can make this happen safely and as fast as we can, without too many problems,” he stated.
