WATCH NOW: School board appoints Luc Gerber as new trustee

The next motion to appoint Susan Fish was also deadlocked, with Dastrup, Cracraft-Dickenson and Zieszler voting for the former teacher, and Candace, Ira and Cooney voting against it.

After the second motion failed, Gerber spoke to the board and offered to remove himself from candidacy, stating the school board needed a seventh vote to keep things moving at this critical time.

“If it’s going to cripple the board, I’ll step down, and I’ll let Mrs. Fish take it because I don’t want to be in a situation where my child doesn’t know if she’s going to school because you guys can’t agree because it’s three-on-three,” Gerber said. “I would rather have a seventh person come up and make the decision and be the tie-breaker for the safety of the children.”

Although 2020 has been “a bad year, why dwell on it. Let’s move forward on how we can make this the best year for our children, for our teachers and our community,” he continued.

Regarding reopening schools, Gerber advised the board to make a decision and take steps toward enacting it.

“We can’t live in fear of what could happen. We have to make a plan, we have to own it, and we have to move forward,” he said.