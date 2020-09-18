WATCH NOW: School board candidates tackle taxes, distance learning in candidate forum

“We’re able to maintain buildings and build new buildings, meeting the needs of our district because we already have money in the bank,” Dastrup said.

“We’re not carrying loans or interest [on the buildings], they are ours,” Cracraft-Dickenson added. “It takes a bit of the burden off our shoulders. There is something comforting in knowing that if we need this building, we are going to save this amount of money and get it done.”

Brorby and Leonhardt agreed with their counterparts that pay-as-you-go does cancel out debt instead of creating additional expenses for the district. However, both said they believed the tax should be divided with Elko County communities for other projects, such as a rec center for youth.

“The current tax rate being used to fund the pay-as-you-go program takes up the remaining availability of the property tax rate on the cap that’s set by the Legislature every few years,” Brorby explained. “What that means to Elko County is that the cities of Elko or Carlin can’t increase property taxes to fund a bigger project that might be beneficial to the community.”