WATCH NOW: School district aims to bring back pay-as-you-go

ELKO – Could pay-as-you-go appear on the ballot next year in a special election? It seems likely as the school board decided to try again, weeks after the 75-cent tax was defeated in the General Election last month.
The Elko County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion on Dec. 8 to draft a ballot question to resuscitate pay-as-you-go, which could go back to voters in June. If it passes, it will provide funding to pay for capital improvement projects throughout the school district for another 10 years.
But if it fails, the school district may have to turn to bonds that must also be voter-approved to pay for projects as they become a priority.
Aftermath of the election
On Nov. 3, 58% of registered voters chose not to renew pay-as-you-go. It was the first time in 24 years the ballot question did not pass.
Even in light of the defeat, the district estimated it would have $20 million available to pay off the Elko High School science building and auditorium currently under construction, a Spring Creek High School agriculture lab, and Northside Elementary School’s gym and additional classrooms.
The board of trustees will review the five-year capital improvements plan in January to determine which projects are prioritized under the remaining PAYG funding.
Due to the pandemic, Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson said the school district was unable to form a citizen’s committee and hire a third-party facilitator to inform Elko County about the renewal of pay-as-you-go on the November ballot.
“[Our] efforts were hindered by COVID, and we were unable to communicate our needs to the public effectively,” she said.
Having pay-as-you-go on the 2020 ballot in a year where voters were besieged by COVID-19 and election year fatigue made the tax issue “polarizing” among voters, said trustee Brian Zeiszler at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I don’t think our message got out to people, and they truly understood what was going to happen,” he said.
Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman said the voter’s rejection of pay-as-you-go was due in part to COVID-19. He said he has always supported the tax and supported appealing to the county again next year but advised the trustees to carefully proceed when approaching “exhausted” voters with another election.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult, so you have to be prepared to spend effort and money to make it happen,” Hoffman said.
Without PAYG, the school district would pay for projects out of the general fund, which competes with other operating costs, Robinson said.
Now, the school district is taking a hard look at projects scheduled under the five-year capital improvements plan, said Casey Kelly, building and operations director.
“I am working on two parallel paths,” he said. “One looks at alternative funding sources for future projects should it not pass. The other path assumes it does pass.”
Assuming it passes, Kelly said he is working with Spring Creek administrators to determine what projects need to be done.
“A couple of conceptual projects we are discussing are an additional gymnasium and classrooms adjacent to the middle school, expanding the meat lab building to allow for additional vocational/agricultural programs, possibly a diesel mechanics program.”
Kelly planned to meet with administrators this week to discuss plans, but without pay-as-you-go funding, those ideas could remain as “conceptual.”
What comes next?
Initiated 24 years ago, PAYG was a 25-cent tax levied on property taxes. It was raised to 50 cents three years later as Elko was in the midst of a mining boom that brought more families to the area and crowded the existing schools in the city. In 1993, voters approved the raise to 75 cents.
It passed in 2000 and 2010, funding approximately $240 million in completed construction projects since its inception.
Nevada law requires voters to approve any capital funding for school districts, whether pay-as-you-go, bonds, or a combination of the two.
According to Marty Johnson of JNA Consulting Group based out of Boulder City, the exact cost of a bond to the taxpayer is unknown at this time, but if it were to appear on a ballot and pass, it would look much different than Pay-As-You-Go.
“Bonds provide upfront money and repayment of principal and interest that is made over the term of the bonds,” Johnson explained. “The district can determine how long they want the repayment to go, but it cannot exceed 30 years.”
However, bond authorization lasts for six years, giving the school district “limited flexibility to fund a long term capital plan.”
“Generally, a bond question is focused on the projects needing to be constructed in the next 1-4 years,” Johnson said.
A bond is a tax rate levied as a function of the annual payment and the district’s assessed value, which can change over time based on those inputs.
“The property tax revenues are deposited into a debt service fund used only to repay the bonds,” Johnson continued.
Pay-as-you-go avoids interest payments but is subject to cost inflation, he said. Projects would be delayed until the funds become available.
Essentially, pay-as-you-go gives the school district the ability to plan projects out 4-5 years, while bonds are for immediate needs, Johnson said.
Capital funding must be determined by the individual school districts, according to state law.
“State funding is limited to the operations of the district. Districts are left to determine how to fund capital projects based on the options the Nevada Revised Statues allow,” Johnson explained. “For Elko County School District, that is limited to property taxes through either bonds or PAYG.”
Trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup said she supported pay-as-you-go to fund classroom expansions that could allow more students into schools during the pandemic.
“Right now, if we had larger facilities we could have more kids in school,” she said. “But because we don’t have the facilities, we can’t have as many kids in school as we would like to.”
The future for high schools
Allan Stefka, clerk of works in the school district’s construction department, provided a glimpse of one of Elko High School’s old science labs and the new science building under construction to the Elko Daily Free Press this week.
Built in the 1960s, EHS’s Junior and Senior buildings included science classrooms that are no longer functional due to plumbing, sewer, natural gas and electrical issues, he explained.
Years ago, when the school district asked him to assess the buildings and consider upgrading the classrooms to accommodate modern science equipment, Stefka said he knew the task would be costly and time-consuming.
“There’s no way that we could affordably do what’s needed for the student population,” he said. “We’d need to double the size and take over a big portion of the Junior building and spend probably about what we’re spending on a new building.”
New construction and remodeling projects at Elko High School have been put off for years, Stefka added. Last year, Centennial Gym’s cooling system was modernized with air conditioning that replaced the old steam boiler.
In the 1970s, EHS’s onsite auditorium that hosted school and community plays, performances and ceremonies burned down. Administrators promised to rebuild it as soon as they could, Stefka said.
Forty years later, the auditorium was put on track for construction and was included on the district’s pay-as-you-go capital projects plan about 10 years ago. It will be located a short distance from the assembly hall’s original location.
Stefka said it was put off “because needs were greater in other areas, such as West Wendover Elementary.”
Because taxpayer money is used to build and maintain facilities, Stefka explained PAYG benefits the community in the long run. Nonprofit groups can utilize gymnasium space for activities and youth sports such as the PAL basketball and volleyball leagues.
“Everybody in the county is paying for this. Everywhere it’s possible, we need to utilize that for the residents and the taxpayers of Elko County,” he said.
He also foresees the new EHS facilities being used by students in Spring Creek for their classes and productions.
“We don’t need to copy each other. We need to utilize the money and space we have to meet the needs of those areas that are out there,” Stefka said.
One project slated to be constructed at Spring Creek High School is an agriculture lab used to instruct FFA students in butchering livestock and wild game.
Kelly said Wells Combined Schools have a similar lab that has been “extremely successful” as it is a skill set currently in high demand. The new lab is now on hold because it would need additional funding beyond fiscal year 2022.
Stefka said the loss of pay-as-you-go would not eliminate the capital project needs district-wide. Instead, voter-approved bonds will replace the 75-cent tax that comes with “expensive interest rates to do the same thing we’re doing now.”
He said he believes the system works so well for school districts of any size that “it ought to be a law that all public projects built with public tax money should be pay-as-you-go. For a district our size, if lost pay-as-you-go, the needs aren’t gone.”
