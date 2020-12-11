WATCH NOW: School district aims to bring back pay-as-you-go

“Everybody in the county is paying for this. Everywhere it’s possible, we need to utilize that for the residents and the taxpayers of Elko County,” he said.

He also foresees the new EHS facilities being used by students in Spring Creek for their classes and productions.

“We don’t need to copy each other. We need to utilize the money and space we have to meet the needs of those areas that are out there,” Stefka said.

One project slated to be constructed at Spring Creek High School is an agriculture lab used to instruct FFA students in butchering livestock and wild game.

Kelly said Wells Combined Schools have a similar lab that has been “extremely successful” as it is a skill set currently in high demand. The new lab is now on hold because it would need additional funding beyond fiscal year 2022.

Stefka said the loss of pay-as-you-go would not eliminate the capital project needs district-wide. Instead, voter-approved bonds will replace the 75-cent tax that comes with “expensive interest rates to do the same thing we’re doing now.”

He said he believes the system works so well for school districts of any size that “it ought to be a law that all public projects built with public tax money should be pay-as-you-go. For a district our size, if lost pay-as-you-go, the needs aren’t gone.”

