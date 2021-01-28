WATCH NOW: Schools opening doors to more students

ELKO – More students are returning to the classroom for hybrid and in-person instruction starting this week.

Hybrid instruction began at Owyhee Combined Schools this week, with full in-person attendance at Carlin combined Schools also starting on Monday.

Bringing back students resulted from "a lot of work done" by both schools, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.

"This is after considerable work on the part of the administration and staff, including the work we do with the state when we're looking for variances," she said. "Everybody is involved, and the state is incredibly helpful in finding solutions, letting us know what we can do and what direction we can go in."

On Feb. 1, Spring Creek High School will increase the number of days students will be attending class, creating an AB schedule of two cohorts that will mirror Spring Creek Middle School.

After the winter break, three cohorts attended class one day a week. Under the new schedule, students will attend class two days a week. Three days are set aside for virtual instruction.

"We got wonderful reports" about the first day in Owyhee, Robinson told the board of trustees Tuesday evening. "Everybody is always happy to get back [to school]."