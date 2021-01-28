WATCH NOW: Schools opening doors to more students

ELKO – More students are returning to the classroom for hybrid and in-person instruction starting this week.
Hybrid instruction began at Owyhee Combined Schools this week, with full in-person attendance at Carlin combined Schools also starting on Monday.
Bringing back students resulted from "a lot of work done" by both schools, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.
"This is after considerable work on the part of the administration and staff, including the work we do with the state when we're looking for variances," she said. "Everybody is involved, and the state is incredibly helpful in finding solutions, letting us know what we can do and what direction we can go in."
On Feb. 1, Spring Creek High School will increase the number of days students will be attending class, creating an AB schedule of two cohorts that will mirror Spring Creek Middle School.
After the winter break, three cohorts attended class one day a week. Under the new schedule, students will attend class two days a week. Three days are set aside for virtual instruction.
"We got wonderful reports" about the first day in Owyhee, Robinson told the board of trustees Tuesday evening. "Everybody is always happy to get back [to school]."
She said the developments at Spring Creek, Carlin and Owyhee were specific to those school sites, noting that it can't happen at every school.
"Due to the number of criteria, this doesn't work for every school with the current restrictions in place. But we are always happy when we have the possibility to do it," Robinson said.
Addressing winter sports, Robinson said schools were still conducting modified practice "although the likelihood of having more than one day of competition continues to dwindle significantly as time goes on."
However, conditioning and modified practice schedules are in the works in preparation for fall sports, slated to start Feb. 20, she said.
In hopes of bringing back more high school students to the classroom and on campus district-wide, trustees unanimously approved two letters asking Gov. Steve Sisolak to ease restrictions for the pupils' overall physical and mental well-being.
Each letter requests Sisolak to revisit current directives that could expand in-person instruction more than one day a week.
If so, it would provide "a better education experience," and resume extra- and co-curricular activities, sports and performing arts "as long as proper safety precautions are followed."
Trustee Brian Zeiszler praised last week's workshop that split the original letter written by Luc Gerber and Teresa Dastrup into two.
"I really enjoyed the process in the workshop. It was very productive, and I think the final edits we made sends a message but in a respectful manner," he said.
Zeiszler asked that the academic letter include the findings of a new study released by the Centers for Disease Control, stating that schools have a lower risk of transmitting COVID-19.
According to the report, researchers found pupil-to-pupil transmissions were minimal, compared with infections due to community spread.
"The investigators concluded that these data, together with the observation that rates of infection among teachers and nonteachers were generally similar, indicated that schools were not associated with accelerating community transmission," the report stated.
On Wednesday, the school district's updated COVID-19 dashboard stated there are 13 active student cases and four active staff cases district-wide, with 594 current exclusions.