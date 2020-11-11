WATCH NOW: Schools reopen as district keeps eye on virus numbers

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson told the board of trustees Tuesday night the first two days back in the classroom were “a great success.”

Pictures of students and teachers wearing masks, social distancing and sitting in classrooms were displayed as Robinson described the “new first day of school.”

“Everybody is celebrating,” she said. “There are still things we need to work out. There are situations and challenges we know are going to be there, but overall, every one who returned was very excited to be back.”

Robinson reminded parents to monitor their child’s health before going to school and call their school nurse if they are awaiting test results or notice any symptoms, or have possible exposures or close contacts to positive cases.

Buses also resumed their schedules, which the district’s transportation department said was “going well, overall,” but there were “some kinks and some challenges” that were going to take a few days to work out, Robinson said.

“We encourage families where possible to transport their children to school, particularly in the Elko and Spring Creek area where we have a large number of students who take the bus,” she asked, adding it would help these first few weeks.