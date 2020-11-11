WATCH NOW: Schools reopen as district keeps eye on virus numbers

ELKO – Elementary schools opened their doors Monday to in-person and hybrid instruction, while the school district kept an eye on infections and close contacts for students and staff.
“At this point, we’ve heard that teachers are happy to see students, and students are happy to be with their teachers and classmates,” said Elko County School District Elementary Curriculum Director Keith Walz.
Classes resumed in-person at Carlin and Jackpot combined schools and at West Wendover Elementary on Monday. Elementary grades in Elko, Spring Creek and Wells went to a hybrid format this week.
Out of the 9,650 students enrolled district-wide, 664 are attending the Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy. More than 260 are receiving distance learning from Elko County School District teachers in the younger grades, Walz stated.
“Students in grades K-6 who chose to remain in distance learning have been enrolled in NNVA,” he explained. “Elko County School District teachers have been assigned as the kindergarten through sixth-grade classroom teachers for NNVA.”
“The remainder of the students in NNVA are assigned to classes taught by our online instructional partner, Edgenuity,” he said. For students who opted to remain online, “instruction looks very much the same as it has since the beginning of the school year.”
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson told the board of trustees Tuesday night the first two days back in the classroom were “a great success.”
Pictures of students and teachers wearing masks, social distancing and sitting in classrooms were displayed as Robinson described the “new first day of school.”
“Everybody is celebrating,” she said. “There are still things we need to work out. There are situations and challenges we know are going to be there, but overall, every one who returned was very excited to be back.”
Robinson reminded parents to monitor their child’s health before going to school and call their school nurse if they are awaiting test results or notice any symptoms, or have possible exposures or close contacts to positive cases.
Buses also resumed their schedules, which the district’s transportation department said was “going well, overall,” but there were “some kinks and some challenges” that were going to take a few days to work out, Robinson said.
“We encourage families where possible to transport their children to school, particularly in the Elko and Spring Creek area where we have a large number of students who take the bus,” she asked, adding it would help these first few weeks.
COVID-19 dashboard
Posted on the district’s website is a dashboard listing active, positive, and recovered coronavirus cases.
Lead school nurse Bobbie Shanks and Southside Elementary school nurse Skyler Basanez explained the numbers to trustees.
Between Nov. 6 and Tuesday afternoon, 16 new virus cases were reported within the school district: nine students and seven district employees.
Overall since June, 22 students and 40 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The dashboard also reported three student recoveries and 16 staff recoveries.
Basanez explained the largest numbers on the dashboard are exclusions – students and staff who have been identified as close contacts and entered into a 14-day quarantine to prevent possible infection of the population. Multiple exclusions are also included for individuals who have reported being in close contact with a positive case or symptomatic.
“Most of this is from Sept. 4,” Basanez said. “All of our schools have been impacted at this point.”
If Shanks and other school nurses notice a pattern or cluster of cases that lead to a high infection rate at a school, an investigation would be launched on a case-by-case basis to determine how it is being spread.
Trustee Luc Gerber asked Shanks if a lack of sanitizing and social distancing protocols was an indicator of a school site cluster. She explained all clusters would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
“A cluster doesn’t necessarily mean a school isn’t following the guidelines,” Shanks explained. “They have a higher infection rate for some reason, so it leads to an investigation … We see clusters and patterns and work with the county contact tracers and health officials to look at the data.”
Impact on schools
With coronavirus cases on the rise in Elko County in recent weeks, and Gov. Steve Sisolak asking Nevadans to stay home as much as possible, how will the school district respond if a school site has multiple infections?
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines, during outbreaks or suspected outbreaks in school settings, school districts must follow four levels of closure protocols based on updated information from the Centers for Disease Control.
Levels 1 through 3 require schools to close from 24 to 96 hours based on containment of the virus’s spread.
Level 4 is activated with the state health department in cooperation with the school district determines a school site be closed for 14 days if an outbreak remains out of control in the school or general population.
Shanks explained that families who have children attending multiple schools could contribute to a higher chance of close contacts and possibly more infections.
Participating in activities outside of the home and in the community is also a contributing factor. Both Shanks and Basanez urged families to stay home if identified as close contact. The incubation period is 2-14 days.
“Activities we’re doing outside the home and in the community are going to reflect those numbers in our schools and more numbers of exclusions in our schools,” Basanez advised.
Trustee Brian Zeiszler asked Robinson if there would be an infection “threshold for each community” that may prompt the district to resume distance learning district-wide. Robinson said each school community would be reviewed individually, and schools would be asked to provide their input regarding an overall switch, as they were asked regarding reopening.
“Jackpot is completely different than what is happening in Elko. The transmission rates are so vastly different,” she said, adding that information and better preparation for resuming instruction in the schools have also improved since July.
“Whether or not we were to transition back [to distance learning], it would depend on a number of things,” Robinson continued. “[School and/or classroom closures] for 24 hours is based on criteria and guidelines the state has given us.”
“So for us right now, our most important thing is keeping in close contact and communication, working collaboratively with the public health officials,” she said.
Up next to resume classes on Nov. 19 are Adobe and Spring Creek middle schools, with Elko and Spring Creek high schools and West Wendover middle and high schools to follow on Jan. 4.
“We have more schools coming online in the upcoming weeks and months. And we are excited about having more join us,” Robinson said. “We appreciate the cooperation and flexibility that the community has shown. As I said, these are challenging times but our community remains resilient and excited about having kids come back, and we are excited.”
