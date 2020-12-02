WATCH NOW: Southwest Gas welcomes Elko Summit Estates to the family

Among the first residents to receive a pie Monday afternoon were Adolfo Gaeta and Ashton Heathman, who reside in Gaeta’s mother’s home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s exciting [to be] saving money on keeping the house a certain temperature,” Gaeta said. “It will be nice to feel more like living in the city than out of it with natural gas and internet coming soon.”

Elko Summit Estates Association President Jim Cooney said he is converting his appliances for natural gas. He also praised Q&D Construction for their “excellent job” and noted that the utility would be “significant to the homeowners.”

“One of the most important is the resale value of the homes,” Cooney said. “In addition to Southwest Gas, we’re also having CC Communication putting fiber in for high-speed internet to the homes as well.”

CC Communications laid fiber optic cable alongside the pipeline while the trench was open.