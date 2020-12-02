WATCH NOW: Southwest Gas welcomes Elko Summit Estates to the family

ELKO – Elko Summit Estate residents were treated to a freshly baked pie by Southwest Gas as the subdivision switches over to natural gas beginning this week.
Five flavors of small handmade fruit pies from BJ Bull Bakery were delivered to 62 homes Monday and Tuesday in appreciation of residents signing on with the first phase of Southwest Gas Corp.’s Spring Creek Expansion.
“We got 100% in the Elko Summit Estates,” said Mackenna Velez, SW Gas Community Lead. “Everyone we asked signed on, so we wanted to take it to the next level and show our appreciation to the residents for achieving that level of participation as the initial customers participating in the Spring Creek Expansion Project.”
Construction on the pipeline began in August, stretching three miles from 12th Street and Lamoille Highway to the Elko Summit Estates.
Velez said the first phase of the project was completed on schedule by Q&D Construction.
“Q&D, our contractor, did an amazing job. Everyone worked together to make it happen,” she noted.
Among the first residents to receive a pie Monday afternoon were Adolfo Gaeta and Ashton Heathman, who reside in Gaeta’s mother’s home.
“It’s exciting [to be] saving money on keeping the house a certain temperature,” Gaeta said. “It will be nice to feel more like living in the city than out of it with natural gas and internet coming soon.”
Elko Summit Estates Association President Jim Cooney said he is converting his appliances for natural gas. He also praised Q&D Construction for their “excellent job” and noted that the utility would be “significant to the homeowners.”
“One of the most important is the resale value of the homes,” Cooney said. “In addition to Southwest Gas, we’re also having CC Communication putting fiber in for high-speed internet to the homes as well.”
CC Communications laid fiber optic cable alongside the pipeline while the trench was open.
It’s been nearly one year since the Public Utilities Commission approved the $61.9 million project allowing Southwest Gas to expand service into the Spring Creek area, starting with Elko Summit Estates.
Velez said the next phase, set to begin next year, has 475 eligible homes and other commercial properties along the route.
So far, 25% of commercial properties have signed up with Southwest Gas, Velez reported. Homeowners will be contacted by written notice, she added.
“I’ll be working directly with every resident,” Velez said. “When the New Year starts, I’ll be knocking on some doors. I’ll be a familiar face.”
To learn more about the Spring Creek expansion and how to sign up for service, visit the website at springcreekgas.com.
