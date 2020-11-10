WATCH NOW: Spring Creek hosts Veterans Day parade

SPRING CREEK – An early burst of winter did not stop the Elko County Veterans Day Parade from taking place as two dozen floats made their way along Spring Creek Parkway on Saturday morning.
The parade, sponsored by Elko County, made its debut in Spring Creek this year as small groups of people lined the street to wave at floats honoring veterans who served in the armed forces.
Libby Woodman and Quincy Graham of Spring Creek were among the spectators who sat in folding chairs at the parade’s start near Glen Vista Drive, holding signs and thanking veterans as they passed by.
“We always want to show our love to the veterans,” Woodman explained after the parade ended. “They gave their lives for us, so the least we can do is sit out here with a sparkly sign and tell them that we love them.”
Both women said they have veterans who are both family members and friends. They are also faithful attendees of the annual Veterans Day parades.
“Every year. We never miss it,” Woodman said.
This year, the parade was moved from Elko to Spring Creek for the first time in its long tradition, after Elko County received permission from the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors in September.
Due to state directives restricting large gatherings, the City of Elko could not issue a parade permit to Elko County.
Saturday’s parade was the second one in Spring Creek this year, coming months after the annual Freedom Festival Fourth of July parade that followed the same route.
Other parades, including the Basque Festival Parade, the Elko County Fair Parade and the Nevada Day Parade, were postponed until 2021.
