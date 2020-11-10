WATCH NOW: Spring Creek hosts Veterans Day parade

SPRING CREEK – An early burst of winter did not stop the Elko County Veterans Day Parade from taking place as two dozen floats made their way along Spring Creek Parkway on Saturday morning.

The parade, sponsored by Elko County, made its debut in Spring Creek this year as small groups of people lined the street to wave at floats honoring veterans who served in the armed forces.

Libby Woodman and Quincy Graham of Spring Creek were among the spectators who sat in folding chairs at the parade’s start near Glen Vista Drive, holding signs and thanking veterans as they passed by.

“We always want to show our love to the veterans,” Woodman explained after the parade ended. “They gave their lives for us, so the least we can do is sit out here with a sparkly sign and tell them that we love them.”

Both women said they have veterans who are both family members and friends. They are also faithful attendees of the annual Veterans Day parades.

“Every year. We never miss it,” Woodman said.