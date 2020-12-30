WATCH NOW: Spring Creek rises to COVID-19 challenges

SPRING CREEK – After a year of change defined by COVID-19, the Spring Creek Association is preparing to navigate 2021 with the pandemic in mind.

Although the year presented many challenges, “many positive changes have taken place,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

“While this year has been unique and trying on many levels, we hope to highlight what the SCA team has been working on for our great community in Spring Creek,” she said.

Mandates and directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak starting in March changed the SCA’s front office and amenity operations “a little differently than we are used to,” Bahr added.

The SCA joined the City of Elko and Elko County to limit in-person contact among staff and employees and the public starting in March.

Employees are required to wear masks and work staggering shifts to avoid in-person contact that allows staff “to feel safe as well as working within the requirements we were given.”