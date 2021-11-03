Watch now: Sugar y Spice – providing food with miners in mind

ELKO – Just when you thought there was nothing new on the eating horizon, along comes Sugar y Spice, a gourmet doughnut shop. Rise and shine, breakfast is ready!

“I used to work in mining and it was always a hassle trying to find some really good food in the morning for miners,” said Manuel (Manny) Alejandro Romero, a partner in the business. “[The buses] are all hours of the day. I was always in the mood for something fresh, not frozen.”

Manny moved to Las Vegas to attend barber school.

“When I came back, I was thinking everything, because of Covid, had shut down,” Manny said. “There was nothing open in the mornings. Everything was closed after a certain hour.”

He discussed the dilemma with parents Manuel and Lupe Romero. They thought a good business idea was to open a food service operation that catered directly to miners and others who rise in the wee hours.

Location was of extreme importance. Manny noticed an availability at Cimarron West where a previous eatery had closed shop.

Things just worked out and he and his parents leased the location, completely remodeling and refurbishing the kitchen with all new fixtures and equipment. Over a four month period they deep cleaned, painted and made the establishment brand new.

“A lot of the (equipment) was six months, seven months backed out because of Covid,” Manny said. “You couldn’t find a doughnut display anywhere. My dad constructed the doughnut display himself.”

The front room of Sugar y Spice is a work of art, decked out with stainless steel countertops and a doughnut display that would rival any big city bakery.

“Everything she (our baker) does is from scratch,” said Lupe. “She comes in on a Saturday or Sunday and prepares all of the icing for the doughnuts. That's why it’s a gourmet doughnut.”

The business makes many types of doughnuts on a daily basis. They also have specialty items like brownies, cinnamon rolls, crullers, muffins and sticky buns. Other goodies are on the way soon.

When you crave a doughnut you usually want something to drink with it. Sugar y spice makes their coffee from scratch using fresh coffee beans. They also provide piping hot chocolate --- regular and Mexican style.

“It’s been a total hit for us!” Lupe said.

Other cold beverages are on hand for the really thirsty customer at a self-serve station. In fact, everything made and displayed at the bakery is ready for expedited pick up. Go in, select the doughnuts you want, pay and you are out of there.

The shop has been selling out of doughnuts so quickly that they devised a preorder system where hungry miners and others can text in their needs for a quick-go box.

“Basically, the order has to be placed before 4 p.m. the day before,” Manny said.

Doughnuts are not the only specialty of the house. The company makes breakfast and lunch burritos ready to go. There are several options available and they are displayed in the quick serve burrito warmer area right up front. Of course, all of the ingredients, including the beans, are prepared from scratch. Red potatoes line the shelves of the storage area ready for peeling and cooking by hand. Lupe even orders the meat locally so it can be cooked on site.

“I get the meat from the local Carniceria los Compadres,” Lupe said. “We cut it up here, marinate it.”

The salsa is also handmade with completely fresh ingredients. In fact, it is "grandma’s salsa" made from Manny’s grandmother’s (Socorro Marin) own recipe.

“We want to give everybody that sense of freshness as if your mom or grandma cooked it in your kitchen,” Manny said.

Sugar y Spice owners recognize that some in the community are not as fortunate.

“When we don’t sell out, I try to deliver the doughnuts to FISH by noon because I know they feed the people down there,” Lupe said.

