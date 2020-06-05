× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Graduation Day for the Class of 2020 is one for the history books.

Elko and Spring Creek high school seniors were given celebrity treatment, riding in their custom-designed vehicles and cheered by family members as they officially graduated on on Friday.

In Spring Creek, graduates waved to passersby on Lamoille Highway from the Spring Creek Marina to the high school parking lot, making their way to a stage set up in front of the football bleachers.

Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Shaun Taylor and school board trustee Teresa Dastrup, along with a gift bag as parents and family members recorded the moment on their smartphones and cameras.

A few hours later, the Elko High School Class of 2020 started their parade at Adobe Middle School. Decorated vehicles wove their ways through neighborhoods to Fifth Street and then Elm Street, receiving cheers from well-wishers who lined the parade route.

Once reaching Warrior Field, the vehicles drove around the track, delivering seniors to a stage set up on the field. After having their picture taken with Principal Tim Wickersham, the cars exited on to Burns Road behind Centennial Gym.

Windy conditions beset graduations at both schools, with a pair of strong wind gusts scattering EHS diplomas about 15 minutes into the ceremony.

As high schools worked to accommodate social distancing guidelines for large public gatherings in the wake of COVID-10, it was clear this graduation day would be different than anyone has ever witnessed.

Spring Creek graduates and best friends Owen Cregut, Rion Lynch and Toryn Reynolds were among the first graduates in the lineup with their cars following each other. For the group, the day will hold special memories.

“It felt special. I really liked it a lot,” Reynolds said. “It was nice having our own special day for us, and it really did feel memorable. I know they wanted to go for that, and I think they achieved it really well. Just an awesome day altogether.”

EHS senior Jayden Williams called the day “breathtaking and awesome” as her pickup truck waited in line on the school track. It was filled with her mother, father, grandmother, and siblings, along with pictures of others who were unable to be with her.

Both teens said the car parade added a unique touch to graduation as they and their classmates were cheered by their community on the way to the ceremony.

Reynolds said he felt “like a million dollars” riding down Lamoille Highway in the back of his pickup truck.

Did both teens feel like they were celebrities getting rock star treatment?

“I absolutely do!” Williams exclaimed.

Reynolds agreed. “That’s what it exactly feels like!”

Such moments will be cherished by the Class of 2020, Reynolds added.

“It was awesome. It was a one-of-a-kind thing that nobody else is going to get. I like that uniqueness and this memory that it has made.”

Following the conclusion of Elko’s graduation, the night closed with about 15 minutes of fireworks.

