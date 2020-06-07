× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Summer-like afternoon highs gave way to a wintry weekend in northeastern Nevada, with a 42-degree drop from Friday to Sunday.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s on Friday before crashing over the weekend and slamming the Elko area with rain, snow, hail and thunderstorms. The high was 92 on Friday. It fell more than 20 degrees to 71 on Saturday, then barely reached 50 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Spring Creek saw multiple rounds of snow and sleet, culminating in thunderstorms and a layer of the white stuff sticking to the ground Sunday evening.

Most of Elko and northern Eureka and Lander counties are under a freeze warning Sunday night into Monday morning, while White Pine County and southern Eureka and Lander are under a hard-freeze warning.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” advised the weather service. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

The wintry blast won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s on Monday, 70s on Tuesday, 80s on Wednesday and reach 90 on Thursday.

After another warm and pleasant week, cooler and stormy weather is on tap for the coming weekend as highs drop back into the 70s along with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The changing weather follows a warmer and drier than normal May. The average temperature was 56.6 degrees, which is 3.2 degrees above the normal of 53.4 degrees. This makes May 2020 the 12th warmest on record.

Total precipitation was 0.65 inches, which is 0.31 inches below the normal of 0.96 inches and 68 percent of normal. A trace of snowfall was recorded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0