WATCH NOW: Thundersnow helps make up for precipitation deficit

Thundersnow

Thunderstorms spinning around northeastern Nevada delivered rain, snow, hail, thunder and lightning to the Ruby Mountains on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Rain, snow, hail and a bit of thunder and lightning accompanied a slow-moving storm system through northeastern Nevada, delivering much needed precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.

Elko received .38 of an inch of rain Monday, and showers were persistent overnight and throughout the day Tuesday.

Storm systems of both days spun around northern Eureka and Lander counties as well as western Elko County.

Temperatures dropped enough to prompt winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches were expected in higher elevations, and up to a foot on the peaks.

“Plan on slippery and snow covered roads,” advised the weather service. “The hazardous conditions will impact commuters.”

The advisories are in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The chance of showers diminishes to 80% Tuesday night and 60% Wednesday.

The rest of the week should be dry, except for a 40% chance of showers on Friday.

