WATCH NOW: Video shows traffic stop from officer-involved shooting in Elko

Elko Police Department determined that the gun was stolen in a recent burglary in Elko County, and that Keller was also in possession of illegal drugs at the time he was pulled over.

“At the time of the shooting, Keller was in possession of over five grams of methamphetamine, over three grams of heroin, and prescription medications for which he did not have a prescription, as well as approximately one pound of marijuana,” stated EPD.

Solow said this is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Nevada this year, and the first in Northern Command-East since 2013.

The incident is being investigated by Elko Police Department with assistance from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Elko Daily files, Keller was accused of burglarizing a home in Spring Creek in April 2018.

He was arrested in August 2018 on charges of burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, home invasion, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny valued at more than $3,500.

He pleaded guilty to burglary in April 2019 and was placed on probation in Elko District Court Dept. 1 after being sentenced to serve one to six years in prison and pay $2,800 restitution.