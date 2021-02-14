WATCH NOW: Wet weather pattern continues in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Rain and snow have boosted winter precipitation in northeastern Nevada and more is on the way.

Half an inch of precipitation has fallen in Elko over the past three days. Precipitation for the water year remains well below average, however, at 2.47 inches compared with a normal mark of 4.57 inches.

Mountain snowpack has increased by about a foot in some higher elevations, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL map. The latest report lists 47 inches at upper Tent Mountain in the East Humboldt Range, 52 inches at Bear Creek in the Jarbidge, and 45 inches at Toe Jam in the Independence. High spots in the Ruby Mountains had a total of 34-36 inches.

Northern and southwestern Elko County are under a winter weather advisory for Sunday night through Monday morning but accumulations will generally be less than 2 inches.

Some snow showers are forecast Sunday for Elko, with the odds increasing to 70% overnight. Lingering snow is expected into Tuesday followed by a brief break before more moisture arrives on Thursday.

