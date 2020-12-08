Water bill complaints on SCA agenda

SPRING CREEK – Rising complaints about billing from Great Basin Water customers may lead to an investigation by the Spring Creek Association.

"The SCA has received multiple complaints regarding water bills being significantly higher than normal," said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

The association's board of directors plan to discuss taking action on behalf of customers Wednesday evening.

Bahr said customers have complained about their billing to the SCA through emails, phone calls and social media posts.

"Due to the almost daily number of complaints," she said, "we believe it is important to bring the issue before the SCA board for further review and/or action if needed."

The board may direct SCA staff to hire an attorney specializing in water utilities to investigate the claims or work with local and state agencies to ensure compliance, Bahr added.

Three years ago, meter reading issues resulted in refunds for GBWC customers after the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada investigated billings through most of 2016.

In October, the water company announced it had submitted its Integrated Resource Plan to the PUCN to raise rates by 7.4%.